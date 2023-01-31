Make-A-Wish America welcomes Michelle Wilson and Stan Moss to national board of directors

Newest board members lend support to the national organization after serving on the boards of their local chapters

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-A-Wish America National Board of Directors gets even stronger with the addition of Michelle Wilson, founder and co-CEO of Isos Capital Management, and Stan Moss, CEO of Polen Capital. As leaders of their respective investment firms, Wilson and Moss both have a track record of success in identifying attractive business opportunities, anticipating market trends, building enterprise strategy, leading complex teams and delivering value to stakeholders. They've also both shown a sustained passion for the mission of Make-A-Wish by first serving on the boards of their local chapters.

At Isos Capital Management, Wilson specializes in early, growth and late-stage investment opportunities in the media, entertainment and sports industries. She draws from the experience she gained at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where she held various executive positions, most recently as the co-president and a board member. During her 11 years at WWE, Wilson was regularly named as one of the most influential women in sports. Prior to WWE, Wilson served as the chief marketing officer for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and worked in consumer products and brand management roles for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Nabisco, respectively. She currently sits on the boards of Bowlero and Turtle Beach. Wilson joins the Make-A-Wish America board after having served as board chair for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Moss is CEO of Polen Capital, a global investment manager delivering active, high-conviction equity and high yield strategies to institutions, advisors and individual investors. Under his leadership, the firm's assets have grown from less than $250 million in 2008 to more than $60 billion today. For the past seven years, the firm has been recognized as one of the best places to work in money management. Before joining Polen Capital, Moss oversaw auditing and consulting engagements for Coopers & Lybrand and served as CFO for AmSouth Wealth and Asset Management. Moss currently serves on the NYU Stern Executive Board and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Business School Advisory Board. Moss volunteered his time and talent as a member of the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Board of Directors before joining the national board.

"Through the national board, Make-A-Wish has the ability to tap into the experience and insight of some of the most innovative and enterprising leaders in the community," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "With Michelle and Stan's expertise, we are hopeful that we will be able to reach even more children with critical illnesses in order to deliver the hope and joy that come with a wish."

Including Wilson and Moss, the national board is comprised of 23 members who represent the best and brightest in the areas of human resources, finance, fundraising, management, marketing and operations. Together, the national board members strive to further the Make-A-Wish mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. These wishes can play an important part in a child's medical journey, helping to improve quality of life, produce better health outcomes and create hope for the future.

Along with the national board, Make-A-Wish has 58 chapters nationwide - each with their own chapter board of directors.

