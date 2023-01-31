GOOD DAY FARM TO CELEBRATE HISTORIC ARRIVAL OF RECREATIONAL CANNABIS IN MISSOURI WITH 19 BRANDED RETAIL LOCATIONS AND GRAND OPENING CELEBRATIONS STATEWIDE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm, Missouri's leading medical cannabis brand, is poised to celebrate recreational marijuana's "opening day" in a very big way.

Good Day Farm announces expansion to 19 branded retail stores in time for Missouri's recreational cannabis market. Photo Credit: Good Day Farm (PRNewswire)

We are energized to show Missouri how accessible and elevated truly good cannabis can be.

The Company has announced an expanded retail footprint in the Show Me State, with 19 Good Day Farm-branded dispensaries prepared to serve Missouri's recreational consumers and medical patients as soon as this Friday, February 3. Special grand opening celebrations will be held on Monday, February 6 at Good Day Farm locations in St. Louis' Central West End, Kansas City and Buffalo, featuring complimentary coffee and donuts, food trucks, doorbuster promotions and swag giveaways.

"We are energized to show Missouri how accessible and elevated truly good cannabis can be," said Laurie Gregory, Good Day Farm Chief Marketing Officer. "With 19 convenient retail locations, Good Day Farm is the only Missouri cannabis brand positioned to serve consumers and patients statewide, offering an exciting array of products ranging from award-winning gummies and Go Pens to exotic genetics and flower strains. Whether you're a cannabis novice or an aficionado, you'll find a Good Day Farm product that's perfect for you."

In addition to boasting Missouri's largest branded retail footprint, Good Day Farm operates one of the state's largest cultivation facilities: A 106,000-square-foot state-of-the-art grow operation in Columbia. Opened in 2022, the facility employs more than 250 people and is responsible for creating the Company's celebrated product portfolio, including premium flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and edibles.

In an effort to best serve both recreational and medical patients in Missouri, Good Day Farm retail locations will now have extended hours of operation, open until 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Good Day Farm Head of Retail, Ryan Herget, "As we prepare to serve Missouri's hundreds of thousands of new recreational cannabis customers, our medical patients remain an utmost priority. Good Day Farm has invested heavily in new in-store ordering technology, increased inventory, and the hiring and training of an additional 200 employees to ensure a seamless shopping experience for all guests."

All told, Good Day Farm and its licensed business partners now employ more than 500 Missourians, with plans to double that number by the end of this year.

"On the cultivation front, we have spent months bolstering our state-of-the art facility in Columbia to ensure we can continue to produce good products for good people at good prices, which is core to our mission as the leading cannabis company in the South," added Good Day Farm Head of Missouri Operations Diana Coats.

Good Day Farm, which also operates in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, has one more surprise in store for Missouri: Limited Edition King Cake Gummies. Dropping at select stores in February, the gluten free, vegan THC-infused gummies taste of rich cinnamon dough and sweet cream, a flavor inspired by King Cake, a Mardi Gras tradition that's just as popular in St. Louis as it is in New Orleans.

For more information about Good Day Farm or to locate one of its dispensaries, visit www.gooddayfarmdispensary.com .

About Good Day Farm

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, supplying the region with an abundant selection of cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, syringes, tinctures and topical creams. With state-of-the-art grow operations and cutting-edge R&D facilities across Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi, Good Day Farm prides itself on being an ambassador of this healing plant in the South, where every day the Company is on a relentless quest to grow, nurture and share really good cannabis. From high-touch and high-tech growing practices to expert extraction methods, everything Good Day Farm does is rooted in a desire to cultivate goodness – good people, good cannabis and good days. Good Day Farm is a proud partner of the Last Prisoner Project and continues to be a strong advocate for the plants over pills movement. For more information or to locate a dispensary, visit www.gooddayfarm.com

Good Day Farm PR Contact:

Alice Moon

goodday@trailblaze.co

Good Day Farm Logo, Black. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Good Day Farm