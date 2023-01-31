AANP Statement on Federal Legislation to Improve Health Care for Injured Federal Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) applauds the introduction of S. 131 and H.R. 618, the Improving Access to Workers' Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act, in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives by Sens. Brown (D-OH) and Collins (R-ME) and Reps. Walberg (R-MI) and Courtney (D-CT)oHou. Today, federal employees can choose a nurse practitioner (NP) as their health care provider under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, yet outdated federal law prevents these same providers from certifying and overseeing the care of federal employees' workplace-related injuries. This bill would ensure federal workers receive access to high-quality health care for work-related injuries from their chosen health care provider.

"This bipartisan legislation would give federal workers timely access to the care they need when they need it most," said AANP President April Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "The bill would authorize nurse practitioners to certify federal workplace injuries and oversee treatment of injured workers. I urge all members of Congress to support this legislation and reduce unnecessary barriers to timely care delivery. On behalf of AANP and the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S., we thank Senators Brown and Collins and Representatives Walberg and Courtney for their dedication to improving health care access for federal employees, and we urge Congress to act swiftly to pass this important legislation."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

