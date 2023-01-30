Wasserstein Releases Bird Feeder Camera Case - Compatible with Top Selling Smart Cams

Wasserstein's Latest Release Combines the Power of Industry's Top Smart Cams with the Thrill of Bird Watching

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, the top provider of smart home accessories in the US, has launched its Bird Feeder Camera Case, compatible with the Blink Outdoor, Ring Stick Up Cam, Wyze Cam V3, and Wyze Cam Outdoor – and allows customers to get exclusive, up-close photos and videos of birds using their favorite smart cam.

The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case allows users to:

Repurpose their favorite smart home cameras for bird watching

Connect to a live feed and watch birds as they eat in real-time

Instantly share photos and videos of birds with your family, friends, and followers

Connect to the Wasserstein solar panel and continuously power your smart cam

Wasserstein's Bird Feeder Camera Case demonstrates the company's commitment to providing a unique user experience for the industry's top smart cams.

"We're excited to provide customers with a unique product that is fun for the whole family! With our Bird Feeder Camera Case, you get up-close photos and videos of birds as they come to feed. We noticed the popularity of dedicated bird watching cameras and when we reviewed them, we noticed that they either had relatively poor camera technology or were too expensive. So we did what Wasserstein does best and found a way to integrate your best-in-class smart home camera for a new use case with the help of a Wasserstein accessory," said Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Wasserstein.

Wasserstein's latest products, including the Bird Feeder Camera Case and Bird Feeder Camera Case + Smart Cam bundles , can be found on the Wasserstein website and on Amazon .

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein is the nation's top smart home accessory manufacturer and is committed to making thoughtful products for your smart home. Wasserstein is an official Made for Google product partner, and also manufactures solar panels, floodlights, camera mounts, doorbell mounts, and other smart home products, compatible with Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, Oculus, Eufy, Apple, and other popular smart home brands. Wasserstein products can be found on the Wasserstein website , as well as on Amazon , The Home Depot , Walmart , Sam's Club , Best Buy , Target , and other top retail channels.

