Karbone Inc. Launches the Karbone Data Hub, a New Renewable Energy Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbone Inc., the award-winning financial services firm specializing in renewable energy and decarbonization, is launching the Karbone Data Hub, a global portal for instant access to real market data across energy and environmental markets.

Karbone Inc (PRNewswire)

With the launch of the Hub, we're doubling down on our commitment to remaining at the forefront of the energy transition

This launch ties together the specialties of Karbone's Commodity Desks and Research Group, creating a one-stop platform for clients to access the latest in clean energy market analytics and pricing forecasts that draw upon live transactional color, policy analysis, and classic quantitative methodologies.

Instant access to real market data is critical in today's fragmented ESG market. To help navigate the volatility of energy transition and decarbonization products, Karbone's new web application contains current, historical, and long-term forward pricing and market trends. Subscribers can download data to plug into their models, or centralize and streamline their data interaction through the visual accessibility of the Hub.

With this platform, Karbone has upgraded its on-demand accessibility, building upon many years of data distribution and proprietary methodologies. The Hub tracks over 45 environmental commodities on a short-term basis, and over 30 energy and environmental products for forward pricing extending 5-10 years down the transactional curve. Market briefs and commentary from the Desks are also featured for subscribers. Planned updates will add interactive Market Fundamentals, long term Merchant Curves, and other bespoke content previously accessible only through customized engagements.

"For more than a decade, Karbone has been defined by our analytical orientation. We pride ourselves on providing unique solutions and deep insight into the political-economy of our markets," said Jonathan Burnston, Managing Partner of Karbone. "With the launch of the Hub, we're doubling down on our commitment to remaining at the forefront of the energy transition, and to fulfilling our mission of providing our clients with the necessary data, market access, and financing options to help them succeed in the new energy economy."

For more information or inquiries, visit Karbone at: www.karbone.com, www.karbone-hub.com, or contact: research@karbone.com.

About Karbone

Karbone Inc. is an award-winning financial services platform for renewable energy and decarbonization markets. Since 2008, we have offered integrated Commodity Brokerage, Market Research, and Finance solutions to a global suite of clients. Our teams are proudly ranked first amongst their peers, dedicated toward our core mission of providing clients and partners with necessary data, market access, and financing options to help them succeed in the new energy transition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karbone