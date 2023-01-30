Delta Cart Launches Home Delivery for THC Carts Nationwide

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a local Miami company announced the launch of their new cannabis THC carts and disposable brand, " Delta Cart ." The brand will feature a variety of high-quality THC carts in different strains and cannabinoid ratios including Delta 8, Delta 10, and HHC.

According to the company's CEO, "Delta Cart is dedicated to providing a safe and consistent experience for our customers. Our carts are lab-tested to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and purity. We take pride in using only the finest cannabis extract and natural terpenes to create a truly unique and enjoyable experience."

The company has also made a commitment to sustainability by using environmentally friendly packaging and materials.

"We are excited to offer cannabis users in Miami a new and innovative way to consume their daily dose of cannabis," said the CEO. "Our THC carts offer the perfect balance of convenience and discretion, making it easy for our customers to consume their favorite cannabinoids whenever and wherever they need it."

Delta Cart THC carts will be available in a wide range of strains and flavors to suit a variety of preferences and needs. Delta Cart THC carts are easy to use, simply screwing on to a compatible vaporizer or battery.

The launch of Delta Cart THC carts marks a significant step forward for the hemp-derived cannabis industry. Delta Cart THC carts will be available for purchase online and at select dispensaries in Miami and surrounding areas. For more information, visit the company's website at w ww.deltacart.com .

This press release is issued on behalf of Delta Cart THC carts and is intended for informational purposes only. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Note: National cannabis laws are subject to change and it is important to confirm the legality of cannabis use with local authorities before using it.

