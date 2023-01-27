POLARIS & TROY LEE DESIGNS COMBINE LEGENDARY STYLING AND UNPARALLELED PERFORMANCE WITH ALL-NEW, LIMITED EDITION RZR PRO R AND RZR 200 MODELS

New RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition Offers the Ultimate Combination of Style & Performance, Featuring Revolutionary Power, Incredible Strength & Next-Level Control

New Youth RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition Marks Polaris' First Ever Limited Edition RZR 200, Fuels the Passion of Young Riders with Industry-Leading Safety Features and Kid-Friendly Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the leader in off-road vehicle innovation, today unleashed two show-stopping limited edition offerings in partnership with iconic motocross, mountain bike and action sports brand Troy Lee Designs (TLD) - the 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition and matching RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition. While the RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition marks Polaris' first ever limited edition RZR 200, both limited edition models carry the vivid, race-inspired design aesthetic that has become the calling card for TLD for nearly 40 years.

The Polaris-TLD collaboration leverages the powerful influence of two industry leaders, combining the legendary artistry of Troy Lee with the performance-engineering prowess of Polaris. This is the second time the two brands have come together to deliver a dynamic limited edition offering, previously collaborating on a limited edition Polaris GENERAL in 2022.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Troy Lee Designs, offering two limited edition RZRs that powerfully demonstrate our shared passion for off-roading and our commitment to premium style, performance and safety," said Reid Wilson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Recreation. "This year, we selected the RZR Pro R and RZR 200 models for the simple fact that they are at the top of their class – the Pro R for its unmatched power and strength, and the RZR 200 for its unique blend of performance and safety features, ideal for unlocking the excitement of off-roading for the next generation of riders."

Since his early days painting helmets for professional motocross riders in the 1980s, Troy Lee has influenced generations of two-wheel off-road enthusiasts across the motocross and mountain biking industries. His use of bold, vivid colors and design motifs have shaped motocross and mountain bike style and elevated self-expression for riders at every level. Now with these new limited edition RZR models, TLD and Polaris are elevating self-expression for side-by-side drivers who live for the adrenaline rush and excitement of off-roading, whether out in the dunes or on the trails.

"The RZR Pro R and RZR 200 are both an incredible design canvas. The Pro R has power for days, suspension that delivers a ridiculously smooth ride, and strength to manage anything thrown its way, while the RZR 200 gives the next generation of rider the confidence to tackle the trails," said Troy Lee. "It's truly an honor to design our very own RZR Pro R and RZR 200, the ultimate proof points for Polaris' engineering prowess and commitment to driving the side-by-side industry forward."

Starting with the top-tier Ultimate trim, the RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition combines this artistic vision with the power, strength and control of the most revolutionary side-by-side on the market.

Featuring an industry-leading 2.0L four-cylinder engine that delivers an astonishing 225 horsepower, a welded one-piece cage, solid box chassis and stronger driveline, plus the adaptive DYNAMIX DV, and all-new Max-Link suspension, the Pro R was built to take drivers further and faster than ever before.

For the young, aspiring riders, Polaris is offering the RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition. Designed for children 10 years or older, the youth side-by-side packs industry-leading safety features, kid-friendly performance, and adjustability to allow the young rider to grow with their machine. Simply put, the RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition combines race-inspired styling, with kid-friendly performance that empowers young drivers to get out and ride.

2023 RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition $44,999 MSRP

2023 RZR Pro R 4 Troy Lee Designs Edition $49,999 MSRP

With approximately 1,000 units of each model available worldwide, the limited-edition RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition includes:

Custom Troy Lee Designs ® Styling and Graphics – Exclusive Troy Lee Designs ® graphics with electric blue and orange retro-styling, including custom-embroidered seats and limited edition interior identification badging displaying the unit number. Each unit also showcases painted color-matched factory accessories including front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, A-Arms, trailing arms and springs.

RIDE COMMAND+ – Coming factory installed, RIDE COMMAND+ delivers all the great features of RIDE COMMAND, including the industry-exclusive 7-inch glove-touch display powered, plus a whole new level of connectivity. The system includes remote vehicle location services, vehicle health monitoring, and over the air updates with new feature releases. GPS navigation and waypoints let riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way even outside of cell range.

Rockford Fosgate ® Stage 4 H.O. Audio – Upgraded from the stock Stage 2 audio package, the Rockford Fosgate ® Stage 4 H.O. audio system turns it up a notch providing the most demanding rider with an off-road audio experience like no other. Delivering powerful and crystal clear sound through 100W speakers and a 10" 400W subwoofer – the new stainless steel tweeters and rear speaker grills, along with the blue hue backlighting, makes the system look as good as it sounds.

Pro Armor 5302 Beadlock Wheels and Maxxis Rampage Fury Tire – The Pro Armor wheels offer ultra-strong performance and undeniable style with a beadlock ring that seamlessly complements the look and style of this limited edition vehicle, while the 32x10-15 tires provide maximum amount of tread to grip rocks, sand and all other terrains with ease, offering optimal performance.

RIGID SR-Series 32" Combo LED Light Bar – To keep riders out longer and more confidently into the night, the added 32" RIGID light bar features a powerful 20k lumen output and is integrated forward-facing on the roof.

Storage Upgrades – Long days on the trail require additional supplies. With added Door Storage Bags, riders can keep their belongings secure and easy to access with these seamlessly fitting bags.

Added Strength and Protection – Equipped with Front and Rear Pre Runner Bumpers and Low-Profile Rock Sliders, these Factory Accessories add additional toughness and protection to the Pro R.

2023 RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition $7,499 MSRP

With only approximately 1,000 units available worldwide, the limited edition RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition includes:

Custom Troy Lee Designs ® Styling and Graphics – Give the next generation of off-roader the most stylish ride with matching interior and exterior Troy Lee Designs ® graphics and painted componentry, including ROPS and springs.

Industry-Leading Safety Technology – Parents can still expect the same top-of-the-line safety features like RIDE CONTROL powered by RIDE COMMAND, which includes helmet-aware technology, pin code start, digital speed limiting and geofencing.

Kid-Friendly Performance – With plenty of ground clearance and suspension travel, the RZR 200 has all the performance necessary to empower young off-roaders to ride confidently and tackle new terrain.

Grow With Polaris – With 180cc EFI engine, adjustable seat and steering wheel and available accessories, this is the perfect vehicle for young riders to grow with their side-by-side.

To learn more about the new RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition and the RZR 200 Troy Lee Designs Edition visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/rzr/ or join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

