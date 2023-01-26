WOW! Fiber Internet Adds its First Customers in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Consumers in Central Florida Now Have a New Choice for State-of-the-Art, Fast, Reliable Internet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has added its first customers in Altamonte Springs, Florida, one of its Greenfield markets, and that the company's new all-fiber network now passes more than one thousand homes there. Today marks the installation and activation of the very first customers in Central Florida to experience WOW!'s fastest, most reliable broadband services.

WOW! (PRNewswire)

WOW!'s all-fiber Internet services will continue to become available to customers in additional neighborhoods as construction continues throughout Central Florida. In 2022, WOW! announced its plans to extend its footprint by bringing its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service to customers in Seminole County and Orange County as well as to Greenville County , South Carolina as part of its Greenfield expansion initiative.

"We're excited to bring choice, our state-of-the-art network, and our award-winning customer service to our newest customers in Altamonte Springs as we launch our first Greenfield market," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are making exceptional progress in the buildout of our network in Central Florida and are eager to see even more customers benefit from our fast and reliable multi-Gig fiber network."

Residents in Altamonte Springs can now subscribe to WOW! fiber services, which include symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gigs. Subscribers to WOW!'s fiber Internet will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with WiFi at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. New customers that sign up will also benefit from WOW!'s introductory offers with free professional installation, as well as Visa Rewards gift cards and a subscription to HBO Max for select tiers of service. Among its suite of products, WOW! will also offer WOW tv+ , reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses that will become available later this year.

The company has gained additional momentum toward meeting its Greenfield expansion goals by expanding construction in additional Seminole County communities - Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry and Forest City and beginning construction, leasing a facility and hiring key personnel in Greenville County, South Carolina.

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com/coming-soon/florida/seminole-county .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last five consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

