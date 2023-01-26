Trive Capital Partners with Kittyhawk

Platform for HIPing Solutions to Aerospace, Defense, and Space Sectors

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment into Kittyhawk, Inc. ("Kittyhawk" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Hot Isostatic Pressing ("HIP") services for a variety of industries including space, commercial aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

HIP is an integral service that improves the strength and metallurgical properties of casted and additively manufactured parts. Kittyhawk specializes in servicing parts for high-temperature, high-pressure, and high cost of failure applications such as rocket and jet engine componentry.

Founded in 1981, Kittyhawk is a leading provider of HIP services on the West Coast from its locations in Garden Grove, CA, and Canby, OR. The Company is trusted by many of the largest aerospace, defense, and space OEMs to increase the performance and safety of their most iconic platforms.

Tanner Cope, Managing Director at Trive Capital, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with a market-leader like Kittyhawk. The Company's talented team, technical capabilities, and geographic presence position us to capture the incredible growth opportunities we see coming from the proliferation of space activity, rebound in commercial aerospace, and rapid adoption of additively manufactured metallic parts."

Kittyhawk President, Brandon Creason stated, "We are looking forward to the next phase of growth for Kittyhawk. We chose to partner with Trive based on their shared long-term vision for the Company and strategic approach towards solving problems for our customers. Through organic investment and acquisitions, we look forward to unlocking the full potential of Kittyhawk."

"Kittyhawk represents another opportunity in the aerospace supply chain to build a differentiated service provider focused on bringing unique solutions to its OEM customers," said David Stinnett, Partner at Trive. "We are well positioned to serve rapidly growing end markets with a critical service that represents a low portion of the customers cost bar."

KAL Capital served as financial advisor, and Perkins Coie served as legal counsel to Kittyhawk. Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

About Kittyhawk

Kittyhawk is a leading provider of Hot Isostatic Pressing services, supporting a wide array of industries including aerospace & defense and space. With a fleet of high-quality HIP vessels and dedicated team of operators, Kittyhawk is committed to improving the fatigue properties of mission-critical components.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

