Shawn Levy Elevated to Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics — announced the promotion of Shawn Levy, PhD, to Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Applications.

A world-renowned pioneer in genomics research, Shawn has over 20 years of experience in genomic applications development and technology optimization, along with operational management of research, development, and clinical testing programs. He joined Element in February 2022 as SVP of Applications & Scientific Affairs. Under his leadership, Shawn has led Element's applications strategy to encompass a robust set of applications on the AVITI™ platform and demonstrate its capabilities with the highest scientific standards of excellence. In his new role, he will serve as a bridge between Element's R&D and growing Commercial operations. Michael Previte, Chief Technology Officer, SVP of R&D, and co-founder, will continue to drive the research and product development team while Shawn will focus on applications, assist with product strategy, and connect Commercial and R&D efforts.

Prior to joining Element, Shawn spent over 20 years in academia where he developed and led a number of core facilities and genome centers while a faculty member at Vanderbilt University and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Shawn's research focused on technology development to support rare, inherited disease as well as pediatric and adult oncology. His research was supported with continuous funding from the NIH, including prestigious projects such as the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Program and most recently the All of Us Research Program. His lab's work and that of many collaborators is detailed in over 200 peer reviewed publications.

"We are honored to have Shawn's leadership in this new role," said Michael Previte. "In addition to his technical acumen as an innovative, methodical and disciplined scientist, his experience leading genomics facilities and projects brings an invaluable perspective to help us better understand and serve customers."

"I was fortunate to start my career at the dawn of genomics and have been privileged to work with the majority of genomic technologies and sequencing platforms over the years," said Shawn Levy. "Genomics is entering a new era and Element is at the forefront, bringing new innovations to market and enabling scientists to break scientific boundaries. I couldn't be more excited to take on this role at Element and accelerate our mission."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com .

