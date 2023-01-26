Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Todd Davis as its New Vice President of Strategic Development

Expert Financial and Operations Executive Joins Lean Solutions Group

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce that Todd Davis has joined as its vice president of strategic development. Davis brings more than 25 years of experience in transportation logistics and strategic operations to his new role.

Lean Solutions Group, a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, has opened its seventh satellite office in Manila, Philippines. (PRNewswire)

"I'm very excited to work with a company that I have known for years and have the opportunity to share the success we found with other leaders in transportation," said Davis. "Transportation is a grueling, challenging industry, and Lean Solutions Group has the resources to greatly enhance any operation while improving the bottom line. I'm excited to share my story and help other transportation companies find the success we did, while enjoying the great team at Lean Solutions Group."

Prior to joining Lean Solutions Group, he navigated the sale of his family company, Davis Transfer Company, to USA Truck. After this strategic transaction in 2018, Davis served as President and CEO of Davis Transfer Company and vice president of USA Truck.

"Todd's experience makes him a valuable team member at Lean Solutions Group. On top of that, he has first-hand experience using our back-office operations solutions at his previous company, so he is very familiar with our services," said Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "We are excited for him share his previous experiences and successes with Lean Solutions Group to future clients and prospects."

Davis earned a Bachelor of Business in administration with a concentration in management information systems and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Terry College at the University of Georgia.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

