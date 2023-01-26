EOS Linx Renews Partnership With NCMEC to Expand Display of Missing Children Posters

Partnership helps extend reach of missing children notifications through digital rotations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Linx, an owner and operator of a growing, national, solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) charger network is helping the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in its mission of bringing missing children home. Through digital posters played at their EV charge stations, equipped with data-driven, digital advertising displays, EOS Linx has helped modernize the way NCMEC gets the word out about missing kids.

Digital ads at charging sites have rapidly evolved into a new medium to quickly spread important information — such as critical details when a child goes missing. With EOS Linx, posters containing important information about missing children are being displayed in ad rotations at EOS Charge stations across multiple states. The posters — which include photos of the missing children — are played as part of a three-minute content loop, with a 15-second spot dedicated to a missing child in the area. More than 475 unique posters can be displayed on rotation at each charge station, everyday.

"Our EV chargers are strategically placed throughout the country in high-traffic locations, maximizing the number of people that can view the digital out-of-home displays. We remain committed to using our platform to support NCMEC's efforts, and are driven to be part of the solution in bringing these children home," said Blake Snider, CEO of EOS Linx.

Since partnering with NCMEC in 2021, EOS Linx has featured 172 missing children on its advertising displays — including children who went missing decades ago to help renew the search in cold cases. Through the expansion and ability to amplify the outreach of the posters, EOS Linx and NCMEC aim to reunite more children with their families.

"When a child goes missing, it is critical we get their picture out to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible," said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO of NCMEC. "Digital ad displays can help us do that. EOS Linx has an extensive, growing network of charging stations that will continue to provide us with an important avenue to get these vital posters displayed frequently, and hopefully bring those children home."

The digital posters are created by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, which developed the Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children (ADAM) Program . Donated to NCMEC in 2000, ADAM quickly distributes missing children posters, crucial case details and photos to targeted geographic areas. In 2022, ADAM distributed over 1.5M poster alerts on 1,880 missing child cases.

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx is committed to advancing lifestyle-based solutions through edge technology and user-focused functionality. EOS Linx combines solar energy and energy storage in its charging stations to support a more renewable electrification solution for electric vehicle charging, performing even when grid power is interrupted. EOS Linx already has 14,000 EV charging locations under contract or MSA. The comprehensive charging solution includes solar power generation and storage, electric vehicle charging, and digital out-of-home advertising that adds immediate value to each location.

About NCMEC

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children®, a private non-profit organization has led the fight to protect children by creating vital services for them and the people who keep them safe. NCMEC believes that every child deserves a safe childhood and as part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 376,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 149 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org .

