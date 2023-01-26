BIO-TECHNE LAUNCHES THE MauriceFlex™ SYSTEM, ADDING cIEF FRACTIONATION CAPABILITY TO THE GOLD STANDARD MAURICE ASSAYS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the launch of its ProteinSimple-branded MauriceFlex™ during the WCBP conference in Washington D.C. MauriceFlex™ enables protein charge variant fractionation plus routine cIEF & CE-SDS assays, making it a unique multi-functional system that further streamlines protein characterization workflows.

In-depth characterization of protein charge variants is critical to identify post-translational modifications (PTMs), as some PTMs impact a molecule's therapeutic functionality. These variants need to be separated and collected for further analysis by biochemical and biophysical techniques. Capillary isoelectric focusing (cIEF) is the gold-standard for charge variant analysis, and MauriceFlex™ enables cIEF-based fractionation in the same day, precluding the need for method development, fractionation, and data bridging with ion-exchange chromatography (IEX) or other methods. MauriceFlex™ can run samples with urea, a feature that is missing in current capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry coupled methods. The MauriceFlex™ fractionation enables direct analysis of collected fractions without any mass spectrometry sample preparation for extended characterization. In addition, MauriceFlex™ provides great freedom and flexibility to a scientist by enabling routine cIEF and CE-SDS assays on the same system that can further characterize the charge variant peaks with fractionation and mass spectrometry.

At the WCBP conference, a major international biotech company presented their MauriceFlex™ data to evaluate the thermal degradation pathway of a therapeutic dual variable domain antibody called DVD-Ig™. They used MauriceFlex™ fractionation followed by MS characterization of the charge variant fractions to identify the modification(s) responsible for the thermal degradation.

"MauriceFlex™ enables our customers to understand their therapeutic molecule faster, improving their chances of reaching the market first," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "Our goal is to continuously simplify protein analysis for our customers so that they can proceed confidently and quickly across the different stages of drug development. MauriceFlex™, with its fractionation capabilities, lets scientists gather the data they need to make informed decisions much faster."

For additional information on MauriceFlex™, please visit: https://www.bio-techne.com/instruments/ice/mauriceflex

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com, 612-656-441

Bio-Techne (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation