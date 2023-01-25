Gale Digital Scholar Lab Adds New Collaboration Feature to Support Digital Humanities Projects in the Classroom

New Group Workspaces and Notebook Features Enable Real-time Team Collaboration That Supports Project-Based Learning to Help Students Develop Future-Ready Workplace Skills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LibLearnX Conference -- Gale , part of Cengage Group is bringing real-time team collaboration to the Gale Digital Scholar Lab (The Lab) platform to support project-based learning. The company has launched a new collaboration feature called Gale Digital Scholar Lab: Groups (Groups). Developed based on feedback from Lab users, this new functionality enables researchers, instructors and students at the same institution to collaborate on digital humanities projects within the platform and explore Gale Primary Sources in new and exciting ways. This strengthens The Lab's use in a classroom environment and helps students develop workplace skills they can use well beyond college.

Gale Digital Scholar Lab: Groups offers an approachable way to facilitate collaboration on digital humanities projects.

"We recognize the value of project-based learning, especially in the field of digital humanities. Groups offers an approachable way to facilitate collaboration on projects," said Seth Cayley, vice president of global academic product at Gale. "Digital humanities instructors and students will be able to work together efficiently to create the visuals, data and content sets they need to take a project from start to finish. Not to mention, they will be learning important workplace skills like collaboration and project management by using the new features."

Gale Digital Scholar Lab: Groups consists of two features:

Workspaces: a virtual shared workspace that expands The Lab's use in a classroom environment, enabling students to work on projects together that better support the collaborative nature of digital humanities. Students can:

Notebook: supports and encourages good research methodology and enables users to interact with each other within the platform. Users can:

Gale Digital Scholar Lab is a cloud-based research environment designed to transform how scholars and students access and analyze Gale primary source materials—and their local collections—by offering solutions to some of the most common challenges facing researchers in the digital humanities today. By integrating an unmatched depth and breadth of digital primary source material with some of today's most popular tools for digital humanities analysis and visualization, The Lab provides a new lens to explore history and empowers researchers to deepen their understanding of the world and how it is represented in the written word.

Gale will showcase Gale Digital Scholar Lab: Groups at the LibLearnX Conference, January 28-30 in New Orleans at Gale booth #513.

For more information or to request a trial, visit the Gale Digital Scholar Lab: Groups web page .

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com .

