THE FEMALE QUOTIENT NAMES THE SWAY EFFECT AS COMMUNICATIONS PARTNER

Organizations will Collaborate to Drive Awareness and Actions to Close the Gender Gap in the Workplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Quotient (The FQ), an equality services organization working with companies and conscious leaders to curate experiences, thought leadership, and solutions designed to achieve gender equality in the workplace and beyond, today announced The Sway Effect , an integrated marketing and communications network, as its official communications agency partner.

Working closely with its leadership team, The Sway Effect will leverage its capabilities across strategy, messaging development, and earned media to heighten The FQ's brand awareness and accelerate collaborations across industries. The Sway Effect will also support The FQ Equality Lounge® at tentpole events, including SXSW, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Advertising Week New York, and more.

"We are thrilled to have The Sway Effect, a strategic communications partner onboard to advance equality together," said Talia Bender Small, President of The Female Quotient. "Nothing makes us happier than supporting women-owned businesses and together, there is nothing we can't achieve, including closing the gender gap."

"The Sway Effect has a track record of working with purpose-driven brands, helping them achieve their marketing and communications objectives in new and exciting ways," said Jennifer Risi, Founder & President of The Sway Effect. "We have long admired the work The Female Quotient has done to encourage equal opportunity and access for women – a shared value that is also core to the work we do."

This appointment comes two months after Caroline Dettman started at The FQ in the new role of Chief Marketing and Creative Officer. The communications team is growing, with The FQ just recently opening a search for an executive director of corporate communications.

"We at The Female Quotient have such respect for the large role communications plays in building strong brands," said Dettman. "With our social community and partnerships thriving, we are building a robust communications team – internally and with The Sway Effect – to ensure The FQ continues to be the number one thought leader in gender equality."

About The Female Quotient

The Female Quotient (The FQ) is a woman-owned business working with companies and conscious leaders to curate experiences, thought leadership, and solutions designed to achieve gender equality in the workplace and beyond. The FQ's end-to-end equality platform includes co-branded research, content campaigns, ESG counsel and partnership opportunities at its signature Equality Lounges®. Visibility is further driven through The FQ's robust social, media, and editorial channels reaching millions of working women with top engagement and influencer rankings. The FQ approach is intersectional, inspirational, and inclusive, working with leaders and rising stars in every industry and around the world. For more information to close the gender gap, visit The Female Quotient on LinkedIn and @femalequotient on Instagram.

About The Sway Effect

The Sway Effect is an integrated marketing and communications network headquartered in New York City with network partners spanning across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. At the heart of its work, The Sway Effect is focused on "swaying" opinion and influencing outcomes on behalf of clients while putting diversity, equity and inclusion at the center of everything. Providing answers to whatever a client's challenge may be, the network brings subject matter experts together to execute seamless, broad-reaching campaigns across channels, across industries, and from anywhere in the world. The Sway Effect has twice been named to PR News' Agency Elite Top 100, as well as named a winner for PR News' 2022 Platinum Awards, Bulldog Awards' 2022 PR Awards, and PRovoke's 2021 Agencies of the Year. For more information, visit theswayeffect.com or follow us on LinkedIn at theswayeffect , on Twitter at @swayeffect , and on Instagram at @theswayeffect .

