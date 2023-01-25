BNY Mellon Expands Outsourced Trading to Buy-Side Clients

Further broadens the company's trusted outsourced offerings to the front office

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) announced today a new outsourced trading offering for buy-side institutions globally, including asset managers and asset owners. The offering by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC will be powered by xBK, the buy-side trading division that executes more than $1 trillion in volumes on average annually for the company's Investment Management franchise (one of the world's largest asset managers1). This comprehensive, global multi-asset trading service will give clients significant opportunities for operational and strategic efficiencies, savings and expansion.

The outsourced trading offering can help clients to:

Reduce spending on data, trading infrastructure, analytics and reporting, and all associated trade execution support functions

Efficiently expand into new asset classes and regions leveraging our economies of scale

Improve trading outcomes through automation, innovation, and a systematic workflow

Access BNY Mellon's portfolio of services across front, middle and back-office functions

Refocus investments toward core competencies and alpha generating activities

Adam Vos, CEO of BNY Mellon Markets & Execution Services, said: "We are committed to supporting the buy-side as they position themselves for long-term growth and competitiveness. By leveraging the full scale of the BNY Mellon enterprise, combined with our expertise in trading, we are uniquely positioned to provide a high-quality outsourced trading offering to our clients worldwide."

Fueled by substantial investments across technology, data science and quantitative modelling, the company plans to offer external clients a range of services, including:

Coverage of all major asset classes, with the ability to transact across most global markets

Significant expertise in supporting complex workflows of more than 150 investment products across equity, fixed income, and global asset allocation strategies

Data science capabilities which utilize quantitative insights to fine-tune execution strategies, reduce transaction costs and execute trades within a risk-controlled framework

Dragan Skoko, Head of Outsourced Trading & xBK, BNY Mellon, said: "The asset management industry is at a critical inflection point as it continues to address fee pressures, higher operating costs, increased trading complexity and heightened regulatory requirements. Against this backdrop, we have expanded access to our deep execution expertise and invested heavily to build a cutting-edge technology stack. We are ready to meet our clients wherever they are along their journey to reduce costs, enter new markets faster or expand their investment product line-up."

To learn more about the outsourced trading offering from BNY Mellon, visit: https://www.bnymellon.com/us/en/solutions/capital-markets-liquidity-financing/execution-services.html

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2022, BNY Mellon had $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.





Media Contact:

Ryan Wells

ryanw@bnymellon.com

+1 212 298 1249

1 https://www.pionline.com/largest-money-managers/2022

