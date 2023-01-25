Atlas Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

LONDON, UK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

NYSE:ATCO (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.) (PRNewswire)

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Corp.