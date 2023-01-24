Traction Complete secures growth financing after recent spin-out from Salesforce-acquired consulting firm Traction on Demand

PORT MOODY, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Traction Complete , the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, today announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver's Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures.

"Our revenue operations solutions are engineered from over a decade of consulting experience, understanding the complex data challenges of Salesforce users," explains David Nelson, CEO of Traction Complete.

The funding will fuel Traction Complete's hiring efforts to meet customer needs as the company has experienced accelerated growth year over year, as well as marketing initiatives to let the world know that our suite of solutions exist. Complete Hierarchies is the first automated account hierarchies solution for Salesforce, built to make sales territory planning more efficient and effective. Complete Leads is a powerful and flexible automated routing, lead assignment, and matching tool. Most recently, the company launched Complete Clean , a data cleansing tool that manages duplicate data.

"We believe that data is this incredible instruction set for businesses if done properly", Nelson said. "Revenue Operations teams are trying to make more data-driven decisions and this funding helps us to develop our new solutions; empowering businesses with cleaner data and better visibility into customer relationships, enabling more effective sales planning and territory execution through automation."

"We recognize the current economic climate is making it tough for a lot of businesses," said Nelson. "This funding is a great compliment to the team and a testament to the impact our products are having on sales teams."

"Traction Complete aligns with our investment thesis of enterprise systems of insight and workforce empowerment," said Maria Pacella, Managing Partner of Pender Ventures. "Traction Complete is automating manual data entry and tracking to provide superior organizational insights for sales professionals in order to drive better processes and revenue growth. We couldn't be more excited to partner with the team on their journey to "rev-up" RevOps and empower sales teams worldwide."

Since being founded by Traction on Demand's Greg Malpass, the company has enabled high-growth organizations like DocuSign and the LA Dodgers to sell more effectively and scale faster through technology.

About Traction Complete

Traction Complete creates solutions that help people manage data complexity, effortlessly. Our suite of Salesforce apps automates data cleanup, account hierarchies, matching and routing -- so you don't have to. We're on a mission to empower organizations like Asana, Cisco, and DocuSign to simplify, save time, and scale faster. Learn more at www.tractioncomplete.com .

About Pender Ventures

Pender Ventures is a thesis-driven venture capital investor focused on B2B software and health tech startups at the inflection point between commercialization and scale. As hands-on, high-conviction investors, Pender Ventures' diverse team leverages decades of experience to add operational and strategic value to its portfolio companies. Learn more at: https://www.penderventures.com/

About Thomvest Ventures

Thomvest Ventures is a venture capital fund based in San Francisco. They also invest across Canada via Thomvest Asset Management. They are a stage agnostic fund and their investment per company ranges from $500K to more than $20M. Learn more at: https://thomvest.com/

