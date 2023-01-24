TetraScience Announces ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

TetraScience proves adherence to information security best practices through an independent audit

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, proudly announces its ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which builds upon an ongoing corporate commitment to compliance and process formalization for biopharma customers.

TetraScience invests heavily in quality and information security to ensure that the scientific data of our customers is secure, protected and reliable. Our ISO 27001 certification expands our commitment and alignment to other industry standards, such as:

SOC 2, Type II

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management

GxP compliance and 21 CFR Part 11 self-auditing

The ISO/IEC 27001 program examined TetraScience's processes and maturity around data encryption, authentication and access control, log file storage, audit trail management, vulnerability monitoring, timely patching and updates, archive management, and disaster recovery. The evaluation also included engineering and operations procedures, from source control to quality assurance, incident management, forward-looking risk analysis, and responsible disclosure, among other security-related criteria.

"Our early-stage investments in security and quality adherence show our commitment to biopharma customers, who need to innovate rapidly, but always in a safe, reliable manner with high data integrity," says Mike Tarselli, Ph.D., M.B.A., TetraScience Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Quality. "TetraScience stewards their most valuable asset: scientific data. Our independent certification and audit cadence demonstrates our ongoing commitment to security and data governance, further assuring customers that the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ uniquely supports their efforts."

ISO/IEC 27001 certification represents the next step of TetraScience's evolution to be a trusted supplier to the life sciences industry. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud was built from the ground up with GxP compliance in mind to ensure a high level of data integrity, traceability, reliability, and availability for any scientific data across the biopharma value chain. Customers who utilize the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud for GxP are global biopharmas investing in biomanufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing controls, QA/QC, batch release, and distribution, metabolism, and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) activities. Partners who maintain laboratory information management systems (LIMS) or manufacturing execution systems (MES) benefit from synergistic workflows and faster data integrations.

"TetraScience remains relentlessly committed to quality practices and operational maturity that reduce data-related risks for our customers. Our goal is to ensure that customer's scientific data is secure, reliable and traceable across the value chain. While our approach supports regulatory compliance, it also improves scientific data quality and integrity end-to-end so customers can be certain that decisions based on this data are trustworthy and robust." said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Starting at the executive level, we are embedding quality practices throughout our entire company and will continue to drive these initiatives through all aspects of our business and the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™) is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

CONTACT: Joann Calve, pr@tetrascience.com

View original content:

SOURCE TetraScience