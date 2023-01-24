National Handwriting Day Recognized by Learning Without Tears with Contest, Free Resources

Backed by Independent Research, Flagship Product Handwriting Without Tears has 4 Decades of Proven Success

CABIN JOHN, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Learning company, Learning Without Tears, is celebrating National Handwriting Day in multiple ways, highlighting the importance of teaching handwriting to students, and celebrating this day where the focus is on the crucial skill of handwriting. Started in 1977, and held on John Hancock's birthday, this is National Handwriting Day's 46th anniversary.

"Handwriting is in our DNA, and is foundational to literacy solutions, as well as integrating with our other literacy products, it is supported with the best professional learning in the industry," explained Learning Without Tears CEO Terry Nealon. "Our company's journey started at the kitchen table of a mom whose son was struggling with handwriting. Jan Olsen, an Occupational Therapist, developed a revolutionary new approach to handwriting that in the last 40 years has helped millions of students." Jan's methodology has been proven effective in classrooms and independently by a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University School of Education's Center for Research & Reform in Education, where Handwriting Without Tears achieved a high ESSA Tier 2-Level evidence rating.

"The conclusion of the research by Johns Hopkins University makes it clear that students using Handwriting Without Tears will be successful writers and build a strong foundation for literacy success in the future," said Deborah King, Director of Research at Learning Without Tears. "The rigor used in this study, backed by Johns Hopkins University's reputation and independence, means that educators can respect the results and should see similar success when they bring Handwriting Without Tears into their own classrooms. This isn't guesswork; this is hard data of a highly positive outcome."

"Handwriting is important, and often used in special ways and places – from a lunchbox note to a handwritten thank you card," CEO Nealon said "It is a core element of overall literacy, always important no matter how digital we become. Solid handwriting skills can improve student performance. We know that students often retain knowledge better when they take notes by hand."

Learning Without Tears is recognizing National Handwriting Day in a number of ways including making many resources available for teachers, occupational therapists and families.

• Using the hashtag #LWTHandwritingDay we will see examples of not just great handwriting but storytelling, we will award some winners with a classroom kit of our best handwriting resources supported with access to our professional learning team.

• We also invite everyone to access the specialized Literacy Matters podcast: "Embracing the Benefits of Fluent Handwriting" with Dr. Kathleen "Kit" Mohr, Ed.D

"National Handwriting Day is one of our favorite days at LWT," CEO Nealon explained. "We love handwriting and how it supports literacy and our solutions, Handwriting Without Tears has become the global leader as an essential learning solution used in thousands of schools and classrooms globally helping millions of students – educators know that our learning programs work, and handwriting will remain an essential skill for students to master."

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. Learning Without Tears professional learning programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe. For more information, please see www.lwtears.com.

