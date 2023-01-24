Explore Industries Launches the New Evo Pools™ Brand

With a focus on consolidating an efficient home building process, Evo Pools™ offers builders an exclusive opportunity to enhance their business and improve their bottom line with the introduction of a superior fiberglass inground swimming pool brand.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Industries is pleased to announce the launch of Evo Pools™, its exciting new portfolio of premier fiberglass inground pools and spas specifically developed to support home builders who desire to offer clients an expanded menu of new home features. Evo Pools™ offers a variety of styles and designs from which to choose so homeowners can select a pool that will best complement their new home and their lifestyle.

EVO Pools - Prosperity (PRNewswire)

Explore Industries launches EVO Pools in 2023

As the demand for outdoor living amenities has grown exponentially in recent years, Evo Pools™ opens the door for new homeowners to work in partnership with their builder to streamline the construction process. Further, by providing a superior product with a lifetime structural warranty and a one-week installation process, this is an exciting opportunity for builders to add revenue to their bottom line.

"We see a clear need in the market for pools built specifically to support the needs of home builders," said Corey Moles, Chief Sales Officer for Explore Industries. "Evo Pools™' focus is on streamlining the process for new home buyers to begin building backyard memories as soon as the move into their new home. In a post-pandemic market that is responding to homeowners' requests for enhanced outdoor living amenities, the Evo Pools™' collection is designed to best complement not only the new home's architectural style, but also the overall lifestyle of the homeowner."

Let our brand become a part of your brand as you build the home, build the pool, and build your business. We invite interested home builders to visit us at the upcoming NAHB International Home Builders' Show® (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 31 through February 2, 2023. Stop by Booth #1421 in the West Hall and discover a new way to further elevate your business. As part of the Explore Industries' family of brands and one of the world's largest composite swimming pool manufacturers, Evo Pools™ is backed by 20+ years of industry experience.

For more information, visit Explore Industries online at exploreindustries.com. To request additional information about Evo Pools, please contact Craig Pruscha, Business Development Manager, at 865.219.2880 or craig.pruscha@exploreindustries.com.

Explore Industries

World Headquarters

2901 Leisure Island Way, Knoxville, TN 37914

EVO Pools - Prominence (PRNewswire)

Explore Industries (PRNewswire)

