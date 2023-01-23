InventHelp Inventor Develops New Gloves for Massage Therapists (NPL-433)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a massage therapist and I wanted to create an improved pair of gloves to reduce the wear and tear on my hands while working," said an inventor, from Venice, Fla., "so I invented the GLOVE BY ANGEL. My design could provide an enhanced, more thorough massage for clients."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially-designed glove for use by massage therapists. In doing so, it could reduce stress upon the therapist's hands, thumbs, and wrists and it could allow the wearer to work for longer lengths of time. It also would enhance the massage . The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for massage therapists and physical therapists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

