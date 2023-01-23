CipherHealth Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates CipherHealth is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced that it has earned HITRUST Certified status for Evolve.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that an organization's risk management and compliance has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places CipherHealth in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"Patients trust hospitals and health systems with some of their most sensitive data—data about their health, their families, their finances," said Tyler Davis, SVP Technology, at CipherHealth. "Hospitals—and all of their partners and vendors—have a tremendous responsibility to protect that data. We've always held data privacy as a chief concern and this certification reinforces that fact."

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"This HITRUST certification comes after the most rigorous security assessment available in the healthtech space," said Kenny Adedipe, CISM, CipherHealth Information Security Manager. "This sends a clear signal to all of our partners and customers that they can feel secure while also taking advantage of patient engagement tools that are dynamic and interoperable."

The certification, encompassing CipherHealth's Evolve Platform residing on Armor and Google Cloud Platform, is the result of a two-year effort and formalizes many of the security and privacy protections CipherHealth already has in place. It serves as a strong addition to other security certifications achieved by CipherHealth, including SOC 2 certification and HIPAA HITECH compliance.

"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that CipherHealth is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

