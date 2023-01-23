Agilix Solutions Furthers Commitment to Advancing Industry 4.0 with Addition of Darin Harbor

Rockwell Automation Veteran to serve in new role as VP of Digital Transformation

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Solutions, a leading distributor of automation, electrical, datacom and safety products and services has announced the addition of Darin Harbor as Vice President of Digital Transformation. This is a new role for Agilix focused on helping customers and partners implement control system strategies as technological advancements reshape the manufacturing landscape.

Digital transformation is changing how customers do business as they incorporate data-driven insights into operations.

Harbor joins Agilix after a 35-year tenure with Rockwell Automation, where he developed his passion for Industry 4.0, known as the fourth industrial revolution. This new era relies on a high level of connectivity and interoperability across the entire manufacturing value chain, leveraging automation to enhance efficiency, safety and productivity.

"I've known the team at Agilix for many years, and I've always viewed them as the most forward-thinking in this industry," said Harbor. "This role allows me to impact meaningful change and add value. At Agilix, we are agile in our execution, and our team possesses excellent IT and OT capabilities. I look forward to meeting our manufacturing customers where they are and supporting their transformation journey."

Digital transformation paves the way for manufacturers to converge technology, operations, and company culture to achieve business objectives. Agilix teams with leading automation and technology providers to support customers leveraging their data and analytics to gain real-time insights to further their operational acuity.

"Digital transformation is changing the way our customers do business," said Darrell Smith, President of Agilix Solutions. "Customers are evolving their expectations for the future, investing in the Smart Manufacturing solutions at the heart of Industry 4.0. Helping them incorporate data-driven insights into their operations and business decisions is key. Darin brings leadership, strategy and execution experience, allowing us to support our customers into the future."

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the firm has longstanding partnerships with top manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar solutions.

