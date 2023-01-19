Johnson Controls Recognized in the 2023 Global 100 Listing of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations

Johnson Controls Recognized in the 2023 Global 100 Listing of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations

Ranked #1 in its group for HVAC equipment manufacturing on Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 listing of most sustainable corporations

Ranked #17 overall, marking ninth consecutive ranking for Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls continues to dedicate itself to delivering smart, healthy, sustainable buildings for customers and delivering net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2040

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced it has been recognized as one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights for the ninth year in a row. Companies on the Global 100 represent the world's top sustainability performers and are analyzed across 25 areas of performance, including sustainable revenue, capital expenditures, acquisitions, and research and development. Johnson Controls is ranked #1 out of 27 peers within the HVAC equipment manufacturing peer group, #2 out of 74 of the building products industry and #17 overall.

A leading sustainable-economy media and research organization, Corporate Knights was founded in 2002 to help advance the sustainable economy.

"We are at a critical inflection point when it comes to our planet's health. Buildings account for nearly 40% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and there is no decarbonizing the climate without decarbonizing buildings. At Johnson Controls, we have the technology and expertise to enable a lower carbon future – for our business and for our customers - while cutting costs and supporting sustainable growth," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "We are honored to again be recognized by Corporate Knights as a leader in sustainability and we're excited to continue to drive innovation to tackle the climate change challenge."

Johnson Controls is dedicated to continuing efforts to boost sustainability and tackle climate change, including its role in the following:

Achieving Scope 1, 2 and 3 science based absolute carbon emission reductions by 2030.

Reaching climate goals ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement goal of 2050 and achieving net zero operational emissions by 2040

Sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2040

Committing to invest at least 75% of new product R&D in climate-related innovation and sustainable products and services

Increasing spend with diverse suppliers at a rate exceeding revenue growth

Continuing to share critical knowledge on how to reduce carbon emissions and to transform the sustainable buildings industry through partnerships, events, and product innovations.

Johnson Controls Recognition for ESG & Sustainability:

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social Platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Gates Danielle Canzanella Direct: +1 414.524.5785 Direct: +1 203-499-8297 Email: michael.j.gates@jci.com Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

Johnson Controls has been recognized as one of the World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights for the ninth year in a row. Johnson Controls is ranked #1 out of 27 peers within the HVAC equipment manufacturing peer group, #2 out of 74 of the building products industry and #17 overall. (PRNewswire)

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc