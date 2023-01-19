GLOBAL COMPUTING ASSOCIATION NAMES 57 FELLOWS FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS THAT PROPEL TECHNOLOGY TODAY

Luminaries Recognized for Work in Areas Including Cryptography, Graphics, Machine Learning, Software, and Robotics

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 57 of its members ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in disciplines including cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, mobile computing, and recommender systems among many other areas. The accomplishments of the 2022 ACM Fellows make possible the computing technologies we use every day.

In keeping with ACM’s global reach, the 2022 Fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States. (PRNewswire)

The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1% of ACM Members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.

"Computing's most important advances are often the result of a collection of many individual contributions, which build upon and complement each other," explained ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "But each individual contribution is an essential link in the chain. The ACM Fellows program is a way to recognize the women and men whose hard work and creativity happens inconspicuously but drives our field. In selecting a new class of ACM Fellows each year, we also hope that learning about these leaders might inspire our wider membership with insights for their own work."

Additional information about the 2022 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows website.

2022 ACM Fellows

Maneesh Agrawala Stanford University For contributions to visual communication through computer graphics, human-computer interaction, and information visualization Anima Anandkumar California Institute of Technology For contributions to tensor methods for probabilistic models and neural operators David Atienza Alonso EPFL For contributions to the design of high-performance integrated systems and ultra-low power edge circuits and architectures Boaz Barak Harvard University For contributions to theoretical computer science, in particular cryptography and computational complexity, and service to the theory community Michel Beaudouin-Lafon Université Paris-Saclay For contributions to human-computer interaction, instrumental interaction and generative theory, and community leadership Peter Boncz Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI), Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam For contributions to the design of columnar, main-memory, and vectorized database systems Luis H. Ceze University of Washington For contributions to developing new architectures and programming systems for emerging applications and computing technologies Ranveer Chandra Microsoft For contributions to software-defined wireless networking and applications to agriculture and rural broadband Nitesh Chawla University of Notre Dame For contributions to machine learning research for imbalanced data, graphs, and interdisciplinary innovations Ed H. Chi Google For contributions to machine learning and data mining techniques for social computing and recommender systems Corinna Cortes Google For theoretical and practical contributions to machine learning, industrial leadership, and service to the field Bill Curtis CAST Software/ Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ) For contributions to software process, software measurement, and human factors in software engineering Constantinos Daskalakis Massachusetts Institute of Technology For fundamental contributions to algorithmic game theory, mechanism design, sublinear algorithms, and theoretical machine learning Kalyanmoy Deb Michigan State University For technical contributions in evolutionary multi-objective optimization algorithms and multi-criterion decision support Bronis R. de Supinski Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory For contributions to the design of large-scale systems and their programming systems and software Sebastian Elbaum University of Virginia For contributions to the analysis and testing of evolving systems and robotic systems Yuguang "Michael" Fang City University of Hong Kong For contributions to wireless networks and mobile computing Kevin Fu Northeastern University For contributions to computer security, and especially to the secure engineering of medical devices Craig Gotsman New Jersey Institute of Technology For contributions to computer graphics, geometry processing, and visual computing Ahmed E. Hassan Queen's University For contributions to the quality assurance of large-scale software systems Abdelsalam (Sumi) Helal

University of Florida For contributions to mobile and pervasive computing, and their applications in graceful aging and accessibility Jörg Henkel Karlsruhe Institute of Technology For contributions to hardware/software co-design of power and thermal efficient embedded computing Manuel V. Hermenegildo Universidad Politecnica de Madrid & IMDEA SW Institute For contributions to program analysis, verification, parallelism, logic programming, and the IMDEA Software Institute Michael Hicks University of Maryland, Amazon Web Services For contributions to programming language design and implementation, program analysis, and software security Torsten Hoefler ETH Zurich For foundational contributions to High-Performance Computing and the application of HPC techniques to machine learning Jason Hong Carnegie Mellon University For contributions to ubiquitous computing and to usable privacy and security Sandy Irani University of California, Irvine For contributions to the theory of online algorithms and quantum complexity theory Hiroshi Ishii MIT Media Lab For contributions to tangible user interfaces and to human-computer interaction Alfons Kemper Technical University of Munich For contributions to database management system technology Samir Khuller

Northwestern University

For contributions to algorithm design with real-world implications and for mentoring and community-building Farinaz Koushanfar University of California, San Diego For contributions to secure computing and privacy-preserving machine learning C.-C. Jay Kuo University of Southern California

For contributions to technologies, applications, and mentorship in visual computing Hang Li Bytedance For contributions to machine learning for search and dialogue Jimmy Lin University of Waterloo For contributions to question answering, information retrieval, and natural language processing Radu Marculescu

The University of Texas at Austin For contributions to low-power and communication-based design of embedded systems Hong Mei Peking University For contributions to software engineering research and translation, and establishing research standards in China David M. Mount University of Maryland at College Park For contributions to algorithms and data structures for geometric data analysis and retrieval Gonzalo Navarro University of Chile For theoretical and practical contributions to the fields of text searching and compact data structures Rafael Pass Cornell University, Tel-Aviv University For contributions to the foundations of cryptography Marc Pollefeys ETH Zurich, Microsoft For contributions to geometric computer vision and applications to AR/VR/MR, robotics, and autonomous vehicles Alex Pothen Purdue University For contributions to and leadership in combinatorial scientific computing Moinuddin Qureshi Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to memory hierarchy design Ashutosh Sabharwal Rice University For the invention of full-duplex wireless and open-source wireless research platforms Timothy Sherwood University of California, Santa Barbara For contributions to computer system security and performance analysis Stefano Soatto University of California, Los Angeles For contributions to the foundations and applications of visual geometry and visual representations learning John T. Stasko Georgia Institute of Technology For contributions to the design, analysis, usage, and evaluation of software and information visualization Zhendong Su ETH Zurich For contributions to software testing and analysis Gary J. Sullivan Microsoft For contributions to video and image compression and leadership in its standardization Jaime Teevan Microsoft For contributions to human-computer interaction, information retrieval, and productivity Kentaro Toyama University of Michigan For contributions to the innovation and critique of digital technology for socio-economic development and social justice Rene Vidal Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania For contributions to subspace clustering and motion segmentation in computer vision Eric Xing Carnegie Mellon University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence For contributions to algorithms, architectures, and applications in machine learning Dong Yu Tencent For contributions in speech processing and deep learning applications Yizhou Yu University of Hong Kong For contributions to computer graphics and computer vision Haitao (Heather) Zheng The University of Chicago

For contributions to wireless networking and mobile computing Wenwu Zhu Tsinghua University For contributions to multimedia networking and network representation Denis Zorin New York University For contributions to computer graphics, geometry processing, and scientific computing



About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery , is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Recognition Program

The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.

