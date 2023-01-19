CAN YOU PROVE THAT MERMAIDS ARE REAL? IF SO, CHICKEN OF THE SEA® WANTS TO GIVE YOU ONE MILLION DOLLARS

CAN YOU PROVE THAT MERMAIDS ARE REAL? IF SO, CHICKEN OF THE SEA® WANTS TO GIVE YOU ONE MILLION DOLLARS

To Celebrate the Stunning Makeover of Its Legendary Mascot Catalina, the Beloved Seafood Brand Is Inviting Fans to Try and Prove That Mermaids Actually Exist.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick question: Do you have any Scientific Evidence that proves once and for all that Mermaids actually exist?

Chicken of the Sea (PRNewswire)

If so, 2023 could be your year.

For more than a century, Chicken of the Sea® has been committed to serving up magic and wild-caught happiness to celebrate life's everyday moments. Now, to kick off the new year, the beloved seafood brand is inviting fans to dive headfirst into the deepest fathoms of the unknown, sharing real-life moments of magic with the whole wide world.

In celebration of National Mermaid Day, Chicken of the Sea is looking for Scientific Evidence in the form of unaltered video proof of a real-life Mermaid; another majestic and magical sea creature who can effortlessly hold court with Catalina, Chicken of the Sea's legendary mascot.

Think you're up to the task? Now until the end of February 2023, the brand invites you to track down an honest-to-gosh Mermaid, providing unedited video proof that the splashy creature is very much alive and kicking. (Of course, please make sure that no Mermaid, Merman, or Merchild is harmed in the process.)

Chicken of the Sea is offering a $1,000,000 Grand Prize to anyone who can submit an unaltered video documenting Scientific Evidence of a real-life, ever-frisky Mermaid in action. If your Scientific Evidence passes muster with the brand's Mermaid Expert, you'll subsequently be asked to coordinate an in-person meet-up between the live Mermaid and Expert. Be sure to check out the Official Rules for the official Mermaid and Scientific Evidence definitions along with a full list of eligibility requirements*.

If you satisfy all of the requirements cataloged in the Official Rules and the Expert is ultimately convinced that your Mermaid is real…congratulations! You're officially a millionaire Mermaid spotter (Put that on your resume).

Intrepid Mermaid spotters are cordially invited to submit their Scientific Evidence over at https://chickenofthesea.com/mermaidspotting/ until the contest ends on February 28, 2023. If no Scientific Evidence of a Mermaid is submitted and no Grand Prize is awarded, worry not: Chicken of the Sea has pledged one million ounces of protein to food banks across the country – all to honor its iconic mascot, Catalina.

Of course, the magic doesn't stop there: Chicken of the Sea also wants to see all your images and videos of adorable babies in mermaid costumes, scene-stealing pets in mermaid tails… heck, even a Catalina-shaped cloud will do. To join in on the fun, simply submit a magical mermaid moment – that is, any image or video relating to mermaids in a fun, creative, wholly unexpected way – to https://chickenofthesea.com/mermaidspotting/. So long as you send your entry by February 28, 2023, you'll be entered for a chance to win the coveted "Swimmer's Up" Prize of $2,500.

Please note that any eligible entry that doesn't qualify for the Grand Prize will automatically be entered for a chance to win the Swimmer's Up Prize.

The Promotion comes at an especially exciting time for Chicken of the Sea, a brand that's just given its beloved mermaid mascot Catalina a stunning head-to-fin makeover for the first time in more than 20 years, not to mention the unveiling of an eye-catching new logo and a brand-new campaign headline: "Wild-Caught Happiness".

"At Chicken of the Sea, we're thrilled to be kicking off the new year with a Promotion that lets our fans pay tribute to one of the world's most majestic, magically elusive creatures," says Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "The hope is that it will inspire fans to find the little moments of magic in their everyday lives. We're confident that Chicken of the Sea fans will be able rise to the challenge and find a new friend and confidant for Catalina, our iconic mascot."

But enough reading. You have a Mermaid to spot… and one million dollars to claim as your own.

About Chicken of the Sea®

Founded in 1914, Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood's growing status as a healthy "new" protein choice in America. Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., COSI uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at third-party facilities.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the United States who are eighteen (18) years of age or older, or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, whichever is greater, as of the date of their participation. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion Period: begins at 12:00 AM [ET] on January 19, 2023 and ends at 11:59 PM [ET] on February 28, 2023. For prize details, entry guidelines and full Official Rules, visit http://bit.ly/3XndEi2. Sponsor: Tri-Union Seafoods, LLC d/b/a Chicken of the Sea International, 2150 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, California 90245. Odds of winning the Swimmer's Up Prize depend on the number of eligible Entries received.

CONTACT: Casey Carty, ccarty@hunterpr.com

Chicken of the Sea has given their iconic mascot, Catalina, a makeover (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken of the Sea®