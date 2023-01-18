US MEDICAL GLOVE (USMG) RECEIVES WORLD'S FIRST FDA 510(k) CLEARANCE FOR CHEMO-RATED PATIENT EXAM GLOVES PRODUCED USING ITS OWN MANUFACTURED AMERICAN-MADE MACHINES
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USMG is now in 24-hour production, selling and shipping daily cartons of both its patient examination gloves and its 6-mil industrial general purpose nitrile gloves across these United States.
US Medical glove is funded by Health and Human Services (HHS) and supports President Biden's Build Back America plan.
The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.