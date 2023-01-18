Patriot Growth Insurance Services and Koverage Insurance Group Add New Partner Agency

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, welcomes Olde Liberty Insurance to the Patriot network. Olde Liberty Insurance is based in Wethersfield, Conn., and will be supported by Koverage Insurance Group, a Patriot partner agency also based in Connecticut.

Founded in 2013 and led by Andrew Borner, Olde Liberty Insurance provides personal and commercial insurance services. Borner will remain with the company and continue to focus on the agency's growth and client service.

"I'm excited to join the Koverage and Patriot teams," said Andrew Borner, principal at Olde Liberty Insurance. "Their platform will add services and products to our offering that will benefit our clients, and their experience and support will allow us to focus on proving the exceptional customer service our clients have come to expect."

Koverage Insurance Group is in Enfield, Conn., and is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property and casualty insurance, personal lines coverage and employee benefits programs in more than twenty-five states.

"Olde Liberty is a great complement to Koverage locally and to Patriot nationally," said Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President at Patriot. "This partnership also further accelerates Koverage's already impressive growth, making them both great partners."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,600 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

