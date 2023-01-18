Open letter to the International Community and Somali Federal Government

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed Farah, CEO of Rising Nomads, appeals to United States, The Security Council, and the Presidential Administration at Villa Somalia to immediately open dialogue to end the violence in in North Somalia. I am calling for an emergency Summit of key local and international stakeholders to address the current violence and ongoing standoff in Las Anod that risks catastrophic and potentially irreversible escalation. The Summit should include all the leaders in North Somalia, key members of international community as well as the Federal Government of Somalia. Rising Nomads believes that it is the interest of all Somalis, and the broader region to deescalate, engage in dialogue, and avoid a prolonged conflict that will only cause hunger, deprivation, and death. I strongly believe it is possible to unite Somali people of good faith and find common ground on which to build a lasting peace. I do not want to see another live lost due to a situation that we can address immediately. I call on all parties to immediately cease hostilities as an essential first step to facilitate peace. All the tribes, clans and individuals living in North Somalia should be allowed to develop and prosper without being subject to threats, violence, or reprisal. The current crisis is an opportunity for all interested parties, including the Somali diaspora around the world, to come together address the immediate needs, and agree upon a pathway towards lasting peace for of all people in North Somalia. It is the interest of citizens like me in the United State and the national community to make sure every region within Somalia thrives and prosper to the best it can. I truly believe a solution can be found, and that is why I am calling for an emergency Summit on North Somalia to be held in Somalia, Kenya, or Washington D.C. with the involvement of the international community, the US State Department, the UN Security Council in support of negotiated settlement and ceasefire. We have an opportunity to address this armed conflict in North of Somalia, but only if we act immediately and decisively to forge a pathway towards lasting peace.

Mohamed Farah CEO Rising Nomad

