MENTAL WELL-BEING COMPANY LISTENERS ON CALL REBRANDS AS KINDLY HUMAN

Peer support provider connects humans to humans to improve employees' mental wellness, based on shared life experiences

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Listeners On Call, the Dallas-based HR technology company that offers individualized, empathetic peer support for millions of employees, announced today that it has rebranded as Kindly Human.

Kindly Human logo (PRNewswire)

The Kindly Human mental well-being platform provides 24/7 preclinical support to help employees navigate the life stressors that so many people experience, such as financial, relationship, work and health concerns. Employees can quickly connect with a supportive trained peer without having to navigate a complicated, time-intensive benefits program or health care system. Most importantly, Kindly Human matches users with supportive peers who have similar life experiences and truly understand the situation each employee finds themselves in.

"We discovered that most employees are looking for support within 24 hours," says CEO and co-founder Cole Egger. "Yet our nation's shortage of therapists has resulted in delays of 48 days or more for employees seeking clinical care. In response to that crisis, we've designed Kindly Human to offer employees the preclinical support they need immediately. At Kindly Human, it's all about humans helping humans and giving employees the fastest path to support through shared connection."

Kindly Human has expanded its strategic direction to help employees navigate the right next steps for them, no matter what life challenges they face, from becoming a new parent to workplace stress to struggles with loneliness. Kindly Human's platform can easily integrate with a company's existing employee assistance program and well-being resources, including referring employees to counseling, crisis services and telehealth care when needed.

In addition, Kindly Human offers solutions to help employers address Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives by providing peer listeners who share an employee's unique cultural and social context. Kindly Human also allows employers to incorporate peer listeners from their own unique populations, such as first responders, veterans, caregivers, college students, teachers and other affinity groups.

"Eighty-four percent of employees we surveyed agreed that talking with a peer was a healthy starting point in dealing with personal issues," says Egger. "Ninety-four percent of employees said it was important to talk with someone like themselves. Unlike other technology solutions, Kindly Human is built around true human connections and engagement with peer listeners chosen by the employee themselves."

About Kindly Human

Kindly Human is the leading provider of peer-based mental well-being solutions for employers. Through authentic, human conversations and on-demand technology, our platform connects individuals dealing with everyday life struggles to empathetic, professionally trained peers who share the same experiences and cultural characteristics. Our members have access to 24/7 preclinical support, helping humans in the moment of need — without waiting or navigating a complicated system of scarce mental health resources. For more information, visit kindlyhuman.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT: Paul Maccabee, 612-366-5287

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kindly Human