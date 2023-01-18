A Look Inside the Platform That Is Transforming the Preconstruction Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ConCntric, a preconstruction platform that is on a mission to transform the fractured preconstruction environment, today unveiled a look inside of their software that is revolutionizing the industry.

Preview of ForeSite®, one of ConCntric's product features. ForeSite is a dynamic forecast of possibilities with the ability to scenario model outcomes to drive the alignment of design and budget. (CNW Group/ConCntric) (PRNewswire)

ConCntric is the first holistic solution for preconstruction. Its 360-degree platform unites data, workflows and people to ensure a certainty of project outcome. To serve the individual project's planning needs and the needs of the company, ConCntric provides a dynamic view of a company's entire portfolio of preconstruction projects, offering analytics and insights to help general contractors, owners & developers, design teams and subcontractors set their projects up for success. ConCntric's vision is to make the built world more affordable, sustainable and predictable.

ConCntric's new website—www.concntric.com—launched today with a never-before-seen view into their platform. Some of the product features shown in the visual display include: Calibrate—a comparison tool that allows users to compare their current project status with prior project performance as well as industry benchmarks so they have an accurate picture of how their project is positioned, ForeSite—a dynamic forecast of possibilities and ability to scenario model outcomes to drive the alignment of design and budget, and Portfolio—a view of all of the user's preconstruction projects with portfolio-wide KPI's and analytics.

ConCntric was founded by Steve Dell'Orto, a 26-year construction industry veteran who's passion for transforming the construction and real estate industry extends from his deep domain expertise as a former Executive Officer of one of the largest privately-owned, domestic general contractors in the U.S. with revenues averaging $5-6 billion annually.

Steve's wealth of experience in structuring projects for success provided him with insight into some of the major gaps during this preconstruction planning phase. A period that can average anywhere from 3-36 months, preconstruction is a crucial part of a project's success and despite lots of technological advancements in the past decade, preconstruction is still a highly manual and fractured collection of processes. Currently, many contractors are keeping essential information in scattered spreadsheets and documents. This fractured system limits collaboration and does not make it easy to have a clear view of the full picture of a project. With its wealth of testimonials from the industry, ConCntric is proving that it is the right solution to solve the major challenges across preconstruction.

"As a design-builder, we were looking for a holistic solution that would help us take collaboration during the preconstruction process to another level, and we've found that in ConCntric's platform," said Mike Vitkovich, Director of Preconstruction at Pankow.

ConCntric is a venture-backed startup supported by some of the leading VC's and strategic investors in the construction tech space. In 2022, ConCntric had an oversubscribed seed round co-led by Argonautic Ventures and Builders VC along with strategic investors including Bentley iTwin Ventures and other notable industry partners.

"I have spent my entire career planning thousands of projects and have always wondered why there wasn't a system to manage preconstruction in a more advanced way. It has been incredible to bring to life the solution that I wish I had and to experience the enthusiasm from our customers as they jump in with both feet,'' said Steve Dell'Orto, Founder and CEO of ConCntric. "And, in so many ways, we're just getting started."

About ConCntric:

ConCntric transforms the fractured preconstruction environment by unifying processes and providing a dynamic view of the project. Acting as a single source of truth, ConCntric's platform unites data, workflows and people, thus ensuring a certainty of outcome. Book a demo and learn more at: www.concntric.com

About Argonautic Ventures:

Argonautic Ventures is a venture fund that partners with early- and growth-stage companies in machine learning applications & infrastructure, construction technologies, biotech, food tech, and decentralized technologies. As a team composed of former and current founders, Argonautic understands the journey of entrepreneurs and brings hands-on expertise and support to the companies they partner with. Learn more at: www.argonauticventures.com

About Builders VC:

Builders VC is an early-stage VC focused on investing where technology meets new business models to modernize antiquated industries. Learn more at: www.builders.vc

About Bentley iTwin Ventures:

The Bentley iTwin Ventures is a $100 million corporate venture capital fund that fosters innovation by co-investing in startups and emerging companies that are strategically relevant to Bentley Systems' objective of advancing infrastructure through going digital. The fund prioritizes seed to series B investments in transformational digital twin solutions supporting the design, simulation, construction, or physical infrastructure operations. Learn more at: www.bentleyitwinventures.com

