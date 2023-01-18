The Highly-Anticipated Interchain AMM 'Astroport' Joins The Injective Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astroport, one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in history, today launched its highly-anticipated beta on the Injective testnet.

Injective Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Injective) (PRNewswire)

Injective is a lightning fast blockchain built for finance. As the first smart contracts platform optimized for building decentralized finance applications, dApps such as Astroport and Helix, can leverage Injective's interoperable blockchain alongside its out-of-the-box Web3 modules to power a new ecosystem of interconnected DeFi applications.

Astroport is an advanced AMM platform that allows any user to swap crypto assets using multiple pool types, including Curve-style stableswap pools and Uniswap v2-style constant product pools. Astroport users will be able to take advantage of Injective's interoperable network, swapping assets bridged from not only Cosmos or Ethereum, but also from Solana, Aptos, and Avalanche through Injective's recent Wormhole integration.

"We are excited that Astroport has chosen Injective as its first destination chain," said Eric Chen, co-founder and CEO of Injective Labs. "The addition of Astroport will bring Injective to new heights while helping the ecosystem attract even more builders and users."

Originally released on Terra, Astroport was one of the largest DeFi applications on the protocol, regularly facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars in trading volume shortly after its launch.

The addition of Astroport further reinforces Injective's mission to democratize finance through decentralization. With Injective's recent $40 million funding round, led by Jump Crypto and BH Digital, Injective's long list of collaborative initiatives during its first year of mainnet showcases why DeFi protocols are looking to build around Injective's sector-specific blockchain.

Astroport launches its beta on Injective today, opening up access to select community members in the Injective, Astroport, and Cosmos communities.

To learn more about Injective, follow @Injective_ on Twitter, subscribe to the Injective Blog, or visit Injective.com.

About Injective

Injective is an open, interoperable, layer 1 blockchain built for finance applications.

It provides solutions tailored for DeFi developers to quickly build and launch decentralized applications (dApps) for widespread use. Injective uniquely provides traditional finance infrastructures, such as an on-chain order book module, and is highly interoperable with prominent layer 1s, including Ethereum, Evmos, Axelar, and Moonbeam.

Injective is built with the Cosmos SDK and utilizes a Tendermint proof-of-stake consensus for secure transactions with instant finality.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Injective