GNC Launches PRIME® Energy Drinks To Refuel Consumers with Next-Level Energy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When PRIME® Hydration launched at GNC in January 2022 it was an immediate smash hit, helping consumers rehydrate with great taste, bold flavors, and a powerful energy boost to refresh, replenish, and refuel. And now, PRIME, a brand that mirrors GNC's dedication to great tasting, efficacious products, has released a new product line – PRIME Energy. Packed with ingredients to support next-level energy, these on-the-go beverages are vegan-friendly, contain zero sugars, 200mg Caffeine, 300mg Electrolytes, and only 10 calories, and are available in more than 2,000 stores and online at GNC.com.

"The demand we've seen with the original PRIME® Hydration beverages created an opportunity to expand their presence within GNC to satisfy consumer demand," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "These sought-after drinks are made with high-quality ingredients consumers can feel good about consuming. And these five thirst-quenching flavors will deliver both great taste and a boost of energy when consumers need it most."

The new line of PRIME Energy drinks at GNC are available in mouthwatering flavors including Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry Watermelon.

"PRIME was created to provide consumers with the perfect boost for every endeavor, and our newest energy drinks do that and more," said Logan Paul, PRIME Co-Founder. "GNC and PRIME take pride in delivering high-quality products that are effective, healthy and delicious. This launch is the next iteration of our successful partnership with GNC, and we are excited to continue our work together to grow PRIME's dedicated and loyal customer base."

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About PRIME®

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs and influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, PRIME is a global lifestyle beverage brand focused on providing better fuel for any endeavor. PRIME offers their highly coveted flagship product, PRIME Hydration, on-the-go PRIME Hydration+ Sticks and new PRIME Energy beverage. Please visit drinkprime.com for additional information and follow PRIME on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

