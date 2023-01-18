First Community Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results and Increased Cash Dividend

Highlights
- Diluted EPS of $0.53 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.92 per common share for the year of 2022.
- Net income of $14.613 million for the year of 2022 compared to $15.465 million in 2021.
- Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $18.259 million for the year of 2022, compared to $19.982 million for the year of 2021. Total revenue on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for 2022 was $49 thousand compared to $3.340 million for the year of 2021.
- Net income of $4.043 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 3.2% year-over-year and 2.3% from the linked quarter.
- Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $5.184 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 5.5% year-over year and 2.7% on a linked quarter. Revenue related to PPP loans was $1 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $58.3 million during the year of 2022, a 4.5% growth rate.
- Total loan growth of $117.2 million or 13.6% during the year of 2022 and $30.6 million or 3.2% during the fourth quarter of the year, an annualized growth rate of 12.8%.
- Key credit quality metrics continue to be strong with 2022 net loan recoveries of $361 thousand, non-performing assets of 0.35%, and past due loans of 0.06% at year-end 2022.
- Investment advisory revenue of $1.033 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.479 million for the year of 2022, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year. Assets under management (AUM) were $558.8 million at December 31, 2022, up from $529.5 at September 30, 2022.
- Increased cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, the 84th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.
- Full-service banking office opened in Rock Hill, South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.043 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.53 compared to $3.919 million and $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.951 million and $0.52 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase in net income of 3.2% year-over-year and 2.3% on a linked quarter basis. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (PTPPE) in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.184 million compared to fourth quarter of 2021 PTPPE of $4.912 million and third quarter 2022 PTPPE of $5.050 million, an increase of 5.5% year-over-year and 2.7% on a linked quarter. Income related to PPP loans, including interest and deferred fees, was $1 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $14.613 million compared to $15.465 million in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.92 for 2022 compared to $2.05 in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022 PTPPE were $18.259 million compared to $19.982 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. It should be noted that total income related to interest and deferred fees on PPP loans for 2022 was $49 thousand compared to $3.340 million for the year of 2021.
The Board of Directors has approved an increased cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.14 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of January 31, 2023. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to increase our cash dividend which has continued uninterrupted for 84 consecutive quarters."
As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the company's 7,577,912 shares outstanding on December 31, 2022. Under the repurchase plan, the company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan.
Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At December 31, 2022, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.63%, 13.45%, and 14.49%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2021 of 8.45%, 13.97%, and 15.15%, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.45% compared to 13.97% at December 31, 2021. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 6.21% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 6.03% at September 30, 2022 and 8.00% as of December 31, 2021. The TCE ratio, excluding the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL), increased during the fourth quarter to 8.01% compared to 7.90% as of September 30, 2022 and 7.80% at December 31, 2021.
Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share increased during the quarter from $13.03 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $13.59 per share as of December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCL, TBV per share increased in the quarter from $17.43 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $17.86 per share as of December 31, 2022.
The company's asset quality remains strong. The non-performing assets were 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.36% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets were $5.8 million at year-end 2022, relatively flat on a linked quarter. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.06% at year-end 2022, compared to 0.04% at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022 the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $13 thousand, with overall net loan recoveries for the year of 2022 of $361 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 4.47% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2022 compared to 4.90% on a linked quarter and 6.27% at the end of 2021.
Total loans increased during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $30.6 million which is an annualized growth rate of 12.8%. Year-to-date through December 31, 2022, loan growth was $117.2 million which is a 13.6% annual growth rate. Commercial loan production was $51.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $257.9 million for the year of 2022. First Community Bank President Ted Nissen noted, "New loan production was lower in the fourth quarter of 2022; however, draws on unfunded commercial construction loans were up significantly during the quarter which contributed to the overall growth in loan outstandings. As we move into 2023, we expect some softening of loan demand which will likely be offset somewhat by lower payoffs."
At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $1.385 billion compared to $1.361 billion at December 31, 2021, an annual growth rate of 1.8%. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $44.0 million, during 2022 to $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.237 billion at December 31, 2021, a 3.6 % annual growth rate. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, increased 26.8% during 2022, to $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $54.2 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, total deposits decreased to $1.385 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.436 billion at September 30, 2022. Pure deposits were $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.326 billion at September 30, 2022. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $73.7 million at September 30, 2022. Costs of deposits increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.25% in the fourth quarter from 0.09% in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of funds also increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.14% in the third quarter of the year. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been our low cost deposit base. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we began to experience pressure on interest rates for interest bearing deposits as a result of the rapidly rising rate environment, although we were able to lag those increases earlier in the year. As expected, total deposits declined during this period of quantitative tightening. Since June 30, 2022, total deposits have decreased by 5.7% ($83.6 million). We have augmented our funding with short term borrowings."
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the year of 2022 increased 5.9% to $47.9 million compared to $45.3 million for the year of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $12.8 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 4.5%. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.29% in the third quarter of the year.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $2.513 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.673 million in the third quarter of the year and $3.626 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total non-interest income, for the year of 2022 was $11.569 million, compared to 2021 non-interest income of $13.904 million.
Gain on sale revenues in the mortgage line of business were $290 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 unchanged on a linked quarter and down from $1.039 million year-over-year. Total gain-on-sale revenues for the mortgage line of business in 2022 were $1.900 million compared to $4.319 million for the year of 2021. Total mortgage loan production decreased 37.7% in 2022 compared to 2021. Mr. Crapps noted, "The year of 2022 was extremely challenging for the mortgage industry and our mortgage line of business. Production in 2022 has been impacted by rapidly rising rates and low housing inventory and a 53% reduction in refinance activity compared to 2021. As we have previously disclosed, our bank began to market an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) loan product to provide borrowers with an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans during the year. As these loans are being held on our balance sheet, the result is additive to loan growth but results in less gain-on-sale fee revenue. We have also increased focus on construction lending where demand has remained more constant."
Mr. Crapps continued, "Although still strong, revenue in our financial planning and investment advisory line of business and related AUM have been affected by the stock market performance during 2022." Revenue in the investment advisory line of business was $1.033 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.053 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.121 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue in 2022 was $4.479 million compared to $3.995 million in 2021, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year. AUM ended 2022 at $558.8 million compared to $529.5 million at September 30, 2022 and $650.9 million at year-end 2021.
Total non-interest expense was $10.694 million, up $277 thousand over non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense was up $317 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to increased incentive accruals for greater than target performance and the acquisition of additional mortgage lenders in the third quarter and higher mortgage production in the fourth quarter. There was an increase in marketing and public relations expenses of $126 thousand in the fourth quarter related to more frequent media placements and the development and production of new marketing initiatives. Other real estate expenses were up $194 thousand on a linked quarter basis due to a write down on an OREO property and the accrued real estate taxes for a non-accrual loan. These expense increases were offset by a decrease in Other expense of $311 thousand during the fourth quarter, a more typical level compared to the third quarter which had higher fees related to some legal, professional, recruiting, and consulting expenses.
On October 20, 2022, the company opened a full-service banking office in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Earlier in 2022, the Company entered this market with the launch of a Loan Production Office.
First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Total Assets
$ 1,672,946
$ 1,651,829
$ 1,684,824
$ 1,652,279
$ 1,584,508
Other Short-term Investments and CD's1
12,937
17,244
76,918
68,169
47,049
Investment Securities
Investments Held-to-Maturity
228,701
233,301
233,730
-
-
Investments Available-for-Sale
331,862
338,350
337,254
577,820
564,839
Other Investments at Cost
4,191
1,929
1,929
1,879
1,785
Total Investment Securities
564,754
573,580
572,913
579,699
566,624
Loans Held for Sale
1,779
1,758
4,533
12,095
7,120
Loans
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
219
238
250
269
1,467
Non-PPP Loans
980,638
949,972
916,082
875,528
862,235
Total Loans
980,857
950,210
916,332
875,797
863,702
Allowance for Loan Losses
11,336
11,315
11,220
11,063
11,179
Goodwill
14,637
14,637
14,637
14,637
14,637
Other Intangibles
761
801
840
879
919
Total Deposits
1,385,382
1,436,256
1,468,975
1,430,748
1,361,291
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
68,743
73,659
71,800
68,060
54,216
Federal Funds Purchased
22,000
-
-
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
50,000
-
-
-
-
Junior Subordinated Debt
14,964
14,964
14,964
14,964
14,964
Shareholders' Equity
118,361
114,145
117,592
125,380
140,998
Book Value Per Common Share
15.62
15.07
$ 15.54
$ 16.59
$ 18.68
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
13.59
13.03
$ 13.50
$ 14.53
$ 16.62
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other
17.86
17.43
$ 17.00
$ 16.52
$ 16.18
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Equity to Assets
7.08 %
6.91 %
6.98 %
7.59 %
8.90 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio)
6.21 %
6.03 %
6.12 %
6.71 %
8.00 %
TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
8.01 %
7.90 %
7.59 %
7.56 %
7.80 %
Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)
70.93 %
66.28 %
62.69 %
62.06 %
63.97 %
Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
70.80 %
66.16 %
62.38 %
61.21 %
63.45 %
Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans
1.16 %
1.19 %
1.22 %
1.26 %
1.29 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):
Leverage Ratio
8.63 %
8.53 %
8.34 %
8.43 %
8.45 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.45 %
13.42 %
13.47 %
13.89 %
13.97 %
Total Capital Ratio
14.49 %
14.49 %
14.57 %
15.03 %
15.15 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.45 %
13.42 %
13.47 %
13.89 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital
$ 145,578
$ 142,305
$ 137,910
$ 135,555
$ 132,918
Total Regulatory Capital
$ 156,914
$ 153,620
$ 149,130
$ 146,618
$ 144,097
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$ 145,578
$ 142,305
$ 137,910
$ 135,555
$ 132,918
1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
Average Balances:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average Total Assets
$ 1,677,109
$ 1,593,657
$ 1,652,946
$ 1,520,358
Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)
969,015
880,026
920,379
888,973
Average Investment Securities
568,833
532,392
570,552
456,805
Average Short-term Investments and CDs
24,869
78,089
50,450
73,387
Average Earning Assets
1,562,717
1,490,507
1,541,381
1,419,165
Average Deposits
1,416,915
1,363,235
1,417,618
1,292,727
Average Other Borrowings
131,470
77,098
100,722
77,158
Average Shareholders' Equity
115,480
140,180
121,881
137,866
Asset Quality:
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)
Special Mention
$ 557
$ 596
$ 684
$ 1,668
$ 1,626
Substandard
6,082
6,539
6,710
7,849
7,872
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
Pass
974,218
943,075
908,938
866,280
854,204
$ 980,857
$ 950,210
$ 916,332
$ 875,797
$ 863,702
Nonperforming Assets
Non-accrual Loans
$ 4,895
$ 4,875
$ 4,351
$ 148
$ 250
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
934
984
984
1,146
1,165
Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
2
30
-
174
-
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 5,831
$ 5,889
$ 5,335
$ 1,468
$ 1,415
Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings
$ 88
$ 91
$ 125
$ 1,393
$ 1,444
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loans Charged-off
$ -
$ 5
$ 4
$ 132
Overdrafts Charged-off
21
10
64
50
Loan Recoveries
(13)
(223)
(365)
(610)
Overdraft Recoveries
(4)
(5)
(12)
(27)
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$ 4
$ (213)
$ (309)
$ (455)
Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2
0.00 %
(0.10 %)
(0.03 %)
(0.05 %)
2 Annualized
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$ 15,057
$ 11,656
$ 13,352
$ 12,982
$ 11,513
$ 11,664
$ 11,195
$ 11,218
$ 51,117
$ 47,520
Interest expense
1,692
492
558
526
462
572
462
651
3,174
2,241
Net interest income
13,365
11,164
12,794
12,456
11,051
11,092
10,733
10,567
47,943
45,279
Provision for (release of) loan losses
25
(59)
18
49
(70)
168
(125)
177
(152)
335
Net interest income after provision
13,340
11,223
12,776
12,407
11,121
10,924
10,858
10,390
48,095
44,944
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
190
262
243
257
262
212
265
246
960
977
Mortgage banking income
290
1,039
290
1,147
481
1,143
839
990
1,900
4,319
Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions
1,033
1,121
1,053
1,040
1,195
957
1,198
877
4,479
3,995
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets
(74)
103
-
13
(45)
-
-
77
(119)
193
Other non-recurring income
(2)
24
-
47
5
-
4
100
7
171
Other
1,076
1,077
1,087
1,060
1,111
1,106
1,068
1,006
4,342
4,249
Total non-interest income
2,513
3,626
2,673
3,564
3,009
3,418
3,374
3,296
11,569
13,904
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,690
6,188
6,373
6,394
6,175
5,948
6,119
5,964
25,357
24,494
Occupancy
725
740
786
743
786
734
705
730
3,002
2,947
Equipment
351
347
331
336
329
338
332
275
1,343
1,296
Marketing and public relations
289
324
163
140
446
313
361
396
1,259
1,173
FDIC assessment
112
114
121
189
105
146
130
169
468
618
Other real estate expenses
213
(37)
19
58
29
55
47
29
308
105
Amortization of intangibles
40
40
39
52
40
52
39
57
158
201
Other
2,274
2,162
2,585
1,993
2,278
2,292
2,221
1,920
9,358
8,367
Total non-interest expense
10,694
9,878
10,417
9,905
10,188
9,878
9,954
9,540
41,253
39,201
Income before taxes
5,159
4,971
5,032
6,066
3,942
4,464
4,278
4,146
18,411
19,647
Income tax expense
1,116
1,052
1,081
1,318
812
921
789
891
3,798
4,182
Net income
$ 4,043
$ 3,919
$ 3,951
$ 4,748
$ 3,130
$ 3,543
$ 3,489
$ 3,255
$ 14,613
$ 15,465
Per share data
Net income, basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.52
$ 0.52
$ 0.63
$ 0.42
$ 0.47
$ 0.46
$ 0.44
$ 1.94
$ 2.06
Net income, diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.52
$ 0.63
$ 0.41
$ 0.47
$ 0.46
$ 0.43
$ 1.92
$ 2.05
Average number of shares outstanding - basic
7,537,227
7,503,835
7,531,104
7,498,832
7,526,284
7,485,625
7,518,375
7,475,522
7,527,496
7,491,053
Average number of shares outstanding - diluted
7,619,524
7,564,909
7,607,909
7,555,998
7,607,349
7,537,179
7,594,840
7,522,568
7,609,487
7,548,840
Shares outstanding period end
7,577,912
7,548,638
7,572,517
7,544,374
7,566,633
7,539,587
7,559,760
7,524,944
7,577,912
7,548,638
Return on average assets
0.96 %
0.98 %
0.94 %
1.22 %
0.76 %
0.94 %
0.87 %
0.92 %
0.88 %
1.02 %
Return on average common equity
13.89 %
11.09 %
13.17 %
13.42 %
10.82 %
10.51 %
10.31 %
9.74 %
11.99 %
11.22 %
Return on average tangible common equity
16.03 %
12.48 %
15.14 %
15.10 %
12.48 %
11.89 %
11.63 %
11.01 %
13.73 %
12.65 %
Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)
3.39 %
2.97 %
3.26 %
3.43 %
2.90 %
3.17 %
2.87 %
3.20 %
3.11 %
3.19 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
3.42 %
3.01 %
3.29 %
3.47 %
2.93 %
3.20 %
2.91 %
3.23 %
3.14 %
3.23 %
Efficiency ratio1
66.53 %
66.74 %
66.78 %
61.56 %
71.60 %
67.50 %
69.93 %
69.16 %
68.60 %
66.09 %
1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and
Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
PPP loans
$ 228
$ 1
1.74 %
$ 4,882
$ 254
20.64 %
Non-PPP loans
968,787
10,826
4.43 %
875,144
9,269
4.20 %
Total loans
969,015
10,827
4.43 %
880,026
9,523
4.29 %
Non-taxable securities
52,561
385
2.91 %
54,399
400
2.92 %
Taxable securities
516,272
3,599
2.77 %
477,993
1,696
1.41 %
Int bearing deposits in other banks
24,869
246
3.92 %
78,081
37
0.19 %
Fed funds sold
-
-
NA
8
-
0.00 %
Total earning assets
1,562,717
15,057
3.82 %
1,490,507
11,656
3.10 %
Cash and due from banks
26,260
26,113
Premises and equipment
31,926
32,932
Goodwill and other intangibles
15,418
15,575
Other assets
52,102
39,639
Allowance for loan losses
(11,314)
(11,109)
Total assets
$ 1,677,109
$ 1,593,657
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 334,724
$ 135
0.16 %
$ 325,007
$ 44
0.05 %
Money market accounts
304,784
559
0.73 %
290,401
112
0.15 %
Savings deposits
162,876
37
0.09 %
141,745
20
0.06 %
Time deposits
135,882
144
0.42 %
155,333
194
0.50 %
Fed funds purchased
5,674
51
3.57 %
-
-
NA
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
73,310
148
0.80 %
62,134
19
0.12 %
Other short-term debt
37,522
370
3.91 %
-
-
NA
Other long-term debt
14,964
248
6.58 %
14,964
103
2.73 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,069,736
1,692
0.63 %
989,584
492
0.20 %
Demand deposits
478,649
450,749
Other liabilities
13,244
13,144
Shareholders' equity
115,480
140,180
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,677,109
$ 1,593,657
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.25 %
0.11 %
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.43 %
0.14 %
Net interest spread
3.19 %
2.90 %
Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans
$ 13,364
3.39 %
$ 10,910
2.91 %
Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans
$ 13,365
3.39 %
$ 11,164
2.97 %
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans
$ 13,485
3.42 %
$ 11,047
2.95 %
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans
$ 13,486
3.42 %
$ 11,301
3.01 %
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and
Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
PPP loans
$ 336
$ 49
14.58 %
$ 36,837
$ 3,340
9.07 %
Non-PPP loans
920,043
39,185
4.26 %
852,136
36,331
4.26 %
Total loans
920,379
39,234
4.26 %
888,973
39,671
4.46 %
Non-taxable securities
52,501
1,525
2.90 %
54,771
1,564
2.86 %
Taxable securities
518,051
9,725
1.88 %
402,034
6,155
1.53 %
Int bearing deposits in other banks
50,435
633
1.26 %
72,823
130
0.18 %
Fed funds sold
15
-
0.00 %
564
-
0.00 %
Total earning assets
1,541,381
51,117
3.32 %
1,419,165
47,520
3.35 %
Cash and due from banks
27,034
23,668
Premises and equipment
32,274
33,780
Goodwill and other intangibles
15,476
15,649
Other assets
48,031
38,846
Allowance for loan losses
(11,250)
(10,750)
Total assets
$ 1,652,946
$ 1,520,358
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 336,115
$ 273
0.08 %
$ 303,633
$ 196
0.06 %
Money market accounts
308,473
943
0.31 %
273,005
471
0.17 %
Savings deposits
157,626
102
0.06 %
134,980
78
0.06 %
Time deposits
146,112
531
0.36 %
158,053
995
0.63 %
Fed funds purchased
1,496
53
3.54 %
-
-
NA
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
74,805
227
0.30 %
62,194
85
0.14 %
Other short-term debt
9,457
370
3.91 %
-
-
NA
Other long-term debt
14,964
675
4.51 %
14,964
416
2.78 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,049,048
3,174
0.30 %
946,829
2,241
0.24 %
Demand deposits
469,292
423,056
Other liabilities
12,725
12,607
Shareholders' equity
121,881
137,866
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,652,946
$ 1,520,358
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.13 %
0.13 %
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.21 %
0.16 %
Net interest spread
3.01 %
3.11 %
Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans
$ 47,894
3.11 %
$ 41,939
3.03 %
Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans
$ 47,943
3.11 %
$ 45,279
3.19 %
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans
$ 48,406
3.14 %
$ 42,436
3.07 %
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans
$ 48,455
3.14 %
$ 45,776
3.23 %
The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:
December
31,
September
30,
June
30,
March
31,
December
31,
Tangible book value per common share
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)
$
13.59
$
13.03
$
13.50
$
14.53
$
16.62
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
2.03
2.04
2.04
2.06
2.06
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
15.62
$
15.07
$
15.54
$
16.59
$
18.68
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)
6.21
%
6.03
%
6.12
%
6.71
%
8.00
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
0.87
%
0.88
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
0.90
%
Common equity to assets (GAAP)
7.08
%
6.91
%
6.98
%
7.59
%
8.90
%
December
31,
September
30,
June
30,
March
31,
December
31,
Tangible book value per common share excluding
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Tangible common equity per common share excluding
$
17.86
$
17.43
$
17.00
$
16.52
$
16.18
Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated
(2.24)
(2.36)
(1.46)
0.07
2.50
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
15.62
$
15.07
$
15.54
$
16.59
$
18.68
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding
8.01
%
7.90
%
7.59
%
7.56
%
7.80
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated
(0.93)
%
(0.99)
%
(0.61)
%
0.03
%
1.10
%
Common equity to assets (GAAP)
7.08
%
6.91
%
6.98
%
7.59
%
8.90
%
Return on average tangible
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on average tangible
16.03
%
12.48
%
15.14
%
15.10
%
12.48
%
11.89
%
11.63
%
11.01
%
13.73
%
12.65
%
Effect to adjust for intangible
(2.14)
%
(1.39)
%
(1.97)
%
(1.68)
%
(1.66)
%
(1.38)
%
(1.32)
%
(1.27)
%
(1.74)
%
(1.43)
%
Return on average common
13.89
%
11.09
%
13.17
%
13.42
%
10.82
%
10.51
%
10.31
%
9.74
%
11.99
%
11.22
%
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December
31,
September
30,
December
31,
December 31,
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP)
$
5,184
$
5,050
$
4,912
$
18,259
$
19,982
Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
(1,141)
(1,099)
(993)
(3,646)
(4,517)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
4,043
$
3,951
$
3,919
$
14,613
$
15,465
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
3.39 %
2.91 %
3.11 %
3.03 %
Effect to adjust for PPP loans
0.00
0.06
0.00
0.16
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.39 %
2.97 %
3.11 %
3.19 %
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding
3.42 %
2.95 %
3.14 %
3.07 %
Effect to adjust for PPP loans
0.00
0.06
0.00
0.16
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)
3.42 %
3.01 %
3.14 %
3.23 %
Loans and loan growth
December 31,
September 30,
Growth
Annualized
Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)
$
980,638
949,972
30,666
12.8
%
PPP Related Credit Facilities
0
0
0
0
%
Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)
$
980,638
$
949,972
$
30,666
12.8
%
PPP Loans
219
238
(19)
(31.7)
%
Total Loans (GAAP)
$
980,857
$
950,210
$
30,647
12.8
%
Loans and loan growth
December 31,
December 31,
Growth
Annualized
Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)
$
980,638
862,235
118,403
13.7
%
PPP Related Credit Facilities
0
0
0
0
%
Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)
$
980,638
$
862,235
$
118,403
13.7
%
PPP Loans
219
1,467
(1,248)
(85.1)
%
Total Loans (GAAP)
$
980,857
$
863,702
$
117,155
13.6
%
Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."
- "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
- "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
- "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding.
- "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss).
- "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
- "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
- "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
- "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
- "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.
Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.
