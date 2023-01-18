Experience The Season of Swanky Sports in South Florida

Plan a lavish getaway with thrilling action in America's First Resort Destination®

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While it may be wintertime, The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida are heating up with a heavy-hitting lineup of swanky sporting events coming this season. For travelers looking to book a getaway surpassing all expectations, where the beaches, shopping, spas, alfresco dining and world-class sports all exist in one place, there's plenty of time to get in on the action and be in good company with visitors, residents, and A-list jet-setters. From PGA golf, polo, equestrian competitions, ATP tennis, and Major League Baseball, the action and adventure are just beginning. To experience all of these sports at the same time, consider visiting during The Ultimate Week of Sports, Feb. 17-26, representing the greatest collection of professional sporting events, anywhere, held over several action-packed days. This season, a vacation to this posh playground is sure to be a grand slam with thrilling action paired with limited-time offers at some of the nation's premier golf and tennis resorts.

Whether visiting for the game or the champagne, there are endless options to choose from during The Ultimate Week of sports. From catching the final serve at The Delray Beach Open, Feb. 19, to experiencing The Champagne Brunch during the Gauntlet of Polo, Feb. 25. Polo season calls for dressing up in fancy frocks, watching a thrilling polo match, complete with fabulous cuisine and the ultimate social scene. For a more laid-back vibe, catch spring training for the world champions, Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, starting Feb. 26, or the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, starting Feb. 25. Those looking to rub shoulders with top PGA Tour Talent won't want to miss when The Honda Classic rolls into town, Feb. 23, bringing many of the area's pro golf residents to the Champion Course. Fans can watch from the sidelines or upgrade to one of the upscale lounges that offer a great place to sit and sip as players tee off.

Beyond the ten days of thrilling sportsmanship are plenty of year-round luxury sports. For those who prefer to get in on the action, there's a reason The Palm Beaches are known as Florida's Golf Capital®. Visitors looking to hit the green will play at some of the nation's most acclaimed golf resorts, featuring pro-designed courses, including at PGA National Resort & Spa where The Champion Course, a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, features the infamous Bear Trap – one of the most daunting three-hole stretches in golf. Golfers can also play Florida's oldest (and most picturesque) 18-hole golf course at The Breakers Ocean Course. Tennis lovers will also find plenty of private and public courts to play a match, such as The Boca Raton's full-service Racquet Club, featuring 16 Hydro-Grid courts, a full-service tennis concierge, expert instruction, four pickleball courts, and so much more. Those looking to test a unique sport can also visit the world's largest dedicated croquet facility at The National Croquet Center. The center is fully equipped with 19 full-sized lawns, accommodating hundreds of players concurrently. First-time players can visit the center and play "golf croquet" lessons up to two times for free, offered on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. with a reservation.

Out-of-town visitors can take advantage of hotels that fit every style and budget. Whether splurging on a stay at a chic boutique hotel, or an unapologetically luxurious oceanfront property, the options are endless. Local hoteliers are rolling out the red carpet with limited-time offers, including the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach which launched the Polo in Paradise with a Top-Ranked Polo Player package, combining a stay at the stunning oceanfront property with the chance to catch all the action field-side with Nic Roldan, or better yet practice an on-foot masterclass or one-hour lesson together. Those who prefer to watch the sports can also stay at PGA National Resort to take advantage of the Honda Classic Package, which provides guests with general admission access to The Honda Classic. Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa also offers A Day at the Honda Classic with Skysuite Access package, which includes two 1-Day Passes to The Honda Classic with access to the Nicklaus Village Skysuite at hole 18, unlimited food and beverage service, and one preferred daily parking pass.

