Ding Chooses Gr4vy to Increase Payment Optionality and Accelerate International Expansion

Gr4vy's payment orchestration platform gives Ding modern payments infrastructure and the ability to take on global payment data regulations

Partnership signals new opportunities for payment diversification for telco companies industry-wide

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy , the leading cloud-native payments infrastructure company, today announced Ding.com , a world-leading mobile top-up service, has selected the company's cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP) to offer alternative payment methods and increase flexibility at the time of checkout.

The mobile top-up giant chose Gr4vy to seamlessly connect to leading PSPs (payment service providers), with no code, through advanced APIs, and provide all the infrastructure needed to help address PCI compliance and meet global payment data regulations. Ding will utilize Gr4vy's full suite of features and benefits to offer greater payment optionality as it accelerates growth into new international markets.

"Meeting customer demand for new ways to pay can be both challenging and complex. Added to this complexity is the ability to keep customer payment data secure while still meeting current and future payment data regulations," said John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy. "We've built our cloud-native POP with the utmost concern for merchants and their customers' payment needs and data security. Ding shares this same commitment to payment diversification and security. We're pleased to partner with Ding as they continue to build the safest, simplest, most convenient top-up service for mobile anywhere."

Ding is the number one international mobile top-up service in the world. Keeping people connected since 2006, Ding users have successfully sent over 500 million top-ups globally, via the company's app, online at Ding.com, and in-store at over 600,000+ retail outlets worldwide. The company delivers a top-up every second via over 850 operators across 150-plus countries, to ensure families and friends stay connected.

"The partnership with Gr4vy will support Ding's payment strategy and expansion plans, removing the complexity of offering new payment types and accelerating speed to market when entering new markets," said Micheál Egan, Head of Payments at Ding.com . "Ding chose Gr4vy's cloud-first API offering as it stood out from other payment orchestration providers, allowing us to be more flexible and agile in supporting Ding's long-term goals."

The announcement comes as the worldwide smartphone market was projected to reach 1.38 billion units shipped in 2022 and rise to 1.53 billion units shipped by 2026 . As more consumers turn to mobile phones, the prepaid economy will continue to expand, making the ability to pay for international mobile top-up services more crucial industry-wide.

Gr4vy's payment orchestration layer makes it easier for merchants everywhere to deploy, manage, customize and optimize the right payment method for the specific user. Merchants can get multiple dedicated instances of Gr4vy in the Cloud to reduce points of failure. The platform includes everything needed for payment infrastructure, including connectors to leading PSPs, a powerful workflow engine, front and backend payment orchestration, a PCI-certified vault and a dashboard to control everything within their payments stack.

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

About Ding

Ding was founded in 2006 to improve people's lives by helping those with less gain access to more. As the number one international mobile top-up service in the world, Ding's users have successfully sent close to half a billion top-ups globally, via the app, online at Ding.com, and in-store at over 600,000+ retail outlets worldwide. Ding delivers a top-up every second, via 550+ operators, across 150+ countries – helping families and friends around the world to stay connected.

