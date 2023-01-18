Conn's HomePlus Continues Florida Expansion into Jacksonville

The specialty home retailer brings a wide array of national brand products, next-day white glove delivery and personalized payment options to local customers with its 15th location in the state

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Florida with the opening of a new location in Jacksonville. Located in Regency Court at 9728 Arlington Expressway Jacksonville, Florida, the new 30,000 square foot location opened its doors on Friday, January 13th, 2023.

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods including appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, and home office products from national brands such as G.E., LG, Samsung, and more. Rather than waiting weeks for their purchases, customers can enjoy Conn's next-day white glove delivery service, available for all in-stock items throughout the store. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's strives to help all customers create a home they love.

Joining the other 14 Conn's HomePlus locations throughout Florida, the Jacksonville location brings the retailer's total number of stores to over 167 locations across 15 states. With the store opening bringing more than a dozen new jobs to the local Jacksonville community, the brand now employs more than 3,500 employees across 15 states.

"We're excited to grow the Conn's HomePlus presence in Florida and introduce our wide selection of high-quality home products accessible to all customers in the Jacksonville community" said Norm Miller, Interim President, and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are thrilled to bring national brand products, our next-day delivery service and personalized payment options for all customers to this new community."

Customers shopping at any store in Florida and at the new Jacksonville store can find personalized payment options on name-brand home goods like LG, Samsung, GE, SONY, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, and exclusive furniture brands like Villa Hill and, and mattress brands, such as Dreamspot. For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com .

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 160 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com , our over 3,500 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

