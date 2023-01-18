Big Boy Improves Cost and Efficiency with Oracle Payment and Inventory Management Tech

Iconic restaurant chain selects Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale and Payment Cloud Service to streamline its operations while better serving diners

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American restaurant brand Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC, founded in 1936, has ordered up Oracle to modernize its systems and support its legacy of great customer service. With MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) and Oracle Payment Cloud Service, the chain will be able to streamline its ordering and payment processing across the entire system, while also better using data to manage inventory and new opportunities such as ghost kitchens.

Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC, orders up Oracle MICROS Simphony POS and Payment Cloud Service to better serve diners.

"As our brand continues to evolve, we needed an enterprise-grade solution that could meet our changing demands and become our forever POS," said Matthew Gilmour, Director of Information Technology at Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC. "For us, one of the key benefits of Oracle Payment Cloud is its ability to help reduce credit card processing rates. By leveraging the latest technologies and industry-leading security measures, Oracle Payment Cloud enables us to process transactions more efficiently and securely, which will ultimately lead to lower fees and increased savings. Oracle made the entire process from sales to implementation a seamless and effortless experience."

Cloud on the menu

Home to the original Big Boy Burger, Slim Jim, and its Classic Blockbuster Breakfast, Big Boy has been a mainstay in American history for 86 years. Big Boy restaurants and its iconic mascot have been featured in everything from a Stan Lee-authored comic book to films such as Heat and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

With Oracle, the brand will be able to continue to modernize its operations and customer service while preparing for the future. For example, Big Boy plans to leverage the comprehensive analytics and reporting and mobile order entry, table management, smart cash, and real-time inventory management capabilities in Oracle's restaurant commerce platform to increase efficiency across it business and reduce waste. And with the addition of Payment Cloud Service, the brand can offer diners a range of order and payment options, including contactless and mobile, at a fraction of the costs of traditional payment processing. Combined, these capabilities make for a more efficient, flexible, and convenient guest experience, increasing customer and staff satisfaction levels across Big Boy's restaurant footprint.

Big Boy's also plans to leverage the platform's open API and partner integrations to support its delivery and marketing efforts. By leveraging these solutions, Big Boy can increase sales by effectively promoting its brand and offerings, as well as simplify the third-party ordering and fulfillment process across delivery services such as DoorDash and GrubHub. Future integration plans include considering drive-thru, self-checkout kiosks, and QR code ordering. Oracle's kitchen displays with priority ordering not only streamline operations for Big Boy's ghost kitchens, but also provide a valuable revenue boost by enabling efficient fulfillment of orders for multiple brands.

"Big Boy is a mainstay in American culture that continues to evolve its operations to meet today's requirements, while maintaining that familiar menu and feel its diners have relied upon for decades," said Simon de Montfort Walker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Food and Beverage. "Oracle's technology can help them reduce cost and complexity, while giving its kitchen and front of the house staff modern technology to do their jobs more efficiently, and customers the modern ordering and payment options they expect."

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 45 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

