Angott Search Group Announces Alliance with Park Avenue Group to Form One of Financial Services Industry's Largest Executive Search Firms

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angott Search Group (ASG) announced today that it has entered into an operating alliance with Florida-based Park Avenue Group (PAG) to provide clients with increased executive recruiting capabilities, broader geographic reach, and added in-depth knowledge in the banking and credit union industries.

Angott Search Group & Park Avenue Group:

The relationship combines ASG's over 40-year tenure providing talent advisory services with PAG's 25-year tradition in finding and placing top talent throughout these vital financial services industries.

"I am delighted with the opportunity to combine our exceptional teams to increase our ability to deliver the talented executive, professional, managerial, and technical talent that drives our clients' success. My organization has been fortunate to work closely with Stacy Stevens and her PAG team over the past 25 years as colleagues and members a global network of executive recruitment firms," said Mark Angott, chairman and chief executive officer of Angott Search Group. "We both welcomed the opportunity to leverage our organizations' strengths, jointly recognizing the advantages of combining two teams of recruitment professionals, each with an insider's perspective and a deep understanding of the challenges facing our clients as financial industry change and consolidation accelerates talent demand."

Current Offices in both Rochester MI and Orlando FL will continue to provide on-going in-depth talent services to both offices' national base of clients and candidates. The newly combined teams of recruitment specialists will continue to consult with and deliver talent solutions in all aspects of retained executive search, contingent search, and interim staffing.

"Our shared corporate values and culture convinced me that our alliance will produce powerful results for our clients, our teams and the top-tier candidates that are the heart of our business. We expect a seamless transition as all current client and candidate relationships will remain with existing consulting professionals. I have full confidence that Mark's vision for growth, shared by my management team, will meet the needs of the financial industry in this emerging new world of work," noted Stacy Stevens, chief executive officer Park Avenue Group.

About Angott Search Group :

Angott Search Group is a nationally recognized, full-service executive search firm with over forty years of experience building solid corporate partnerships by matching our clients' culture, goals, and expectations with exceptional people. As a tenured team of consultants, our focus is to provide insightful hiring and recruitment solutions for employers looking to attract top talent to strengthen their organizations. By building connections and fostering relationships, ASG brings great people and great companies together.www.asgteam.com

About Park Avenue Group :

In business since 1997, PAG has provided the banking and credit union industries with results-driven trusted advisory talent services. Headquartered in Orlando Florida Park Avenue Group has the knowledge and deep industry experience to custom tailor search solutions to match client needs. www.parkavegrp.com

