95 Percent Group, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of Hill Reading Achievement Program (HillRAP) from Hill Learning Center

Acquisition adds a proven digital solution for Tier 3 instruction, expanding 95 Percent Group's offerings to support more students

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group today announced the acquisition of the Hill Reading Achievement Program (HillRAP) from Hill Learning Center, a non-profit dedicated to serving students with learning differences based in Durham, North Carolina. HillRAP is a technology-based, structured literacy intervention solution for students who persistently struggle to learn to read, including those with dyslexia. HillRAP represents the first acquisition for 95 Percent Group, a mission-driven provider of comprehensive, proven literacy curriculum and related professional development training for teachers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This begins an exciting chapter for 95 Percent Group. We are entering a new market and opening up greater opportunities to serve more schools and students who need us," said Brad Lindaas, Chief Executive Officer. "HillRAP not only provides us with a mission-aligned product that supports our overall vision for offering schools a comprehensive phonics ecosystem, but it also provides us with a proven digital solution. 95 Percent Group will invest in the ongoing development and innovation of HillRAP, expanding its capabilities to improve the literacy skills and lives of more students."

Scott VanHoy, Partner of Leeds Equity Partners, said "We are excited about the acquisition of HillRAP given its track record of increasing student literacy levels. HillRAP's Tier 3 intervention instruction, with evidence-based methodologies and digital innovation, supports learners with the greatest needs. This is particularly important as reading is necessary for students to succeed in all school subjects and is critical for success later in life."

Schools and districts have long relied upon 95 Percent Group's teacher-centric resources and robust professional learning to support Tiers 1 and 2 literacy instruction grounded in the science of reading. As a Tier 3 intervention program, HillRAP provides direct, explicit, mastery-based instruction in phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. As a digital solution, it supports learning that can be delivered in-person or remotely, while equipping teachers with data-driven insights into student learning and progress. In line with all product offerings in the 95 Percent Group product ecosystem, HillRAP has a strong basis in evidence.

"HillRAP enhances 95 Percent Group's ability to serve educators in assisting struggling readers and driving improved literacy levels," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "We intend to continue to expand 95 Percent Group's product offering to more holistically address the needs of early education reading and writing instruction through both organic investment and acquisitions."

About 95 Percent Group

Founded in 2005, 95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers. Using an approach that is aligned with structured literacy, the company focuses on providing educators with whole-class and small-group literacy solutions as well as developing foundational knowledge about The Science of Reading to deliver evidence and research-based instructional strategies. The company's professional development, diagnostic assessments, skill continua, and explicit instructional materials strengthen MTSS/RTI frameworks and ensure that students receive targeted intervention instruction to close skill gaps.

About Hill Learning Center

Founded in 1977, Hill Learning Center's mission is to transform students with learning differences into confident, independent learners. Named in honor of founder George Watts Hill, Hill Learning Center began as a program of Durham Academy, becoming an independent nonprofit in 1998. It pursues its mission through a range of K-12 student and educator programs, providing equitable and differentiated, research-based practices for supporting students with learning differences and/or attention challenges.

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

