Weeklong Celebration of School Choice, Granada Hills Charter to Feature Epic Rally

6,000+ students and staff to celebrate power of school choice to kick off GHC's twentieth year operating as an independent charter school

GRANADA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at Granada Hills Charter (GHC), the nation's biggest public charter school, will gather for a massive celebration of school spirit and educational opportunity at its high school campus on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

GHC high school students and staff members will meet in the John Elway Football Stadium at 8:00 a.m. for the pep rally, which will be the largest school-based celebration of School Choice Week in California. While writers for the school newspaper take notes and snap photos, Los Angeles City Council Member John Lee, an alumnus of the school, will speak on the importance of a quality education.

Additionally, the school band, cheer team, and dance team will perform at the rally, and student-athletes and coaches will be honored for their championships and achievements this season, with CIF LA City Section Commissioner, Vicky Lagos, also in attendance.

The rally coincides with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The pep rally is the flagship event in a series of celebrations Granada Hills students will participate in throughout School Choice Week. Other festivities include Teacher Appreciation Day, Wear Yellow Day, and School Choice Kickball.

GHC students created the choreography and starred in the tutorial video for National School Choice Week's official dance this year. This dance is learned and performed by thousands of schools nationwide each January.

Along with celebrating school choice, the pep rally marks the start of year-long celebrations of GHC's 20th anniversary as a charter school.

"At GHC, we are extremely proud of the outstanding academic achievements of all our students and the extraordinary educators who inspire them day in and day out," said Brian Bauer, the school's chief executive officer and superintendent.

"Our charter status has allowed us to stay at the forefront of public education in California, making a GHC education the best one possible for all of our students, preparing them for a 21st-century workforce and success in life... but beyond that, to create their own future, one they envision and one they own."

Granada Hills Charter serves nearly 6,000 students in grades TK-12. Named a California Distinguished School based on its outstanding student outcomes, GHC's student population is one of the most diverse, with more than 40 languages spoken and over 60 nationalities represented.

Granada Hills Charter's high school campus is located at 10535 Zelzah Ave.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week