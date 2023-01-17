Solis Health Plans Appoints Maria Cabeza as Director of Sales and Marketing

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a Florida Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Cabeza, M.S., as Director of Sales and Marketing. Maria joins the Solis team and will be responsible for developing and overseeing all sales and marketing objectives, initiatives, policies, and operations.

"I am pleased to welcome Maria Cabeza to the Solis Health Plans family," said Efrain Duarte, CEO of Solis Health Plans. "Maria brings vast experience as a leader in the healthcare industry and will bring invaluable strategic perspective and healthcare sales and marketing insight to the team."

Maria holds a master's degree in psychology and brings over 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, she served as the Regional Broker Sales Manager of South Florida at Simply Healthcare Plans where she provided sales leadership and direction overseeing Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Solis Health Plans family. Alongside the current leadership and executive team, there is no doubt that we will be successful in providing the best-in-class healthcare to our members and positioning ourselves competitively in the healthcare market," said Maria Cabeza, M.S. "I look forward to applying my sales leadership experience and working closely with our team and partners as we work towards achieving our goals."

About Solis Health Plans

Miami-based Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering competitive plans with expanded benefits in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsborough counties. With a goal of providing outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers, Solis Health Plans is committed to becoming the plan of choice for the communities it serves. Solis aims to provide transparent solutions for members and providers while holding its associates to the highest standard of personal and professional accountability.

