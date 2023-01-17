SIXTEEN ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ATTORNEYS SELECTED TO 2023 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that 16 of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer.' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Ervin Cohen & Jessup attorneys have been selected to the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Reeve Chudd: Estate Planning & Probate

Kelly Cunningham: Intellectual Property

Peter Davidson: Creditor Debtor Rights

Jeffrey Glassman: Business & Corporate

Geoffrey Gold: Business Litigation

Vanja Habekovic: Taxation

Randall Leff: Business Litigation

Barry MacNaughton: Construction Litigation

Byron Moldo: Creditor Debtor Rights

Kelly Scott: Employment & Labor

Russell Selmont: Intellectual Property Litigation

Peter Selvin: Business Litigation

Albert Valencia: Real Estate

Joan Velazquez: Real Estate

Pantea Yashar: Real Estate

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

