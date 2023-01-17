Simplicity Acquires Jurs Montgomery Brokerage and Adds Justin Jurs and Chris Ronshagen to its Growing Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Jurs Montgomery Brokerage, LLC (Jurs Montgomery). Led by Justin Jurs and Chris Ronshagen, Jurs Montgomery is a brokerage general agency that provides access to annuity, long-term care, life, and disability income products to independent producers, along with a high-touch support network. With offices in New York and Massachusetts, Jurs Montgomery is the 49th company to join Simplicity.

"Justin and Chris have built Jurs Montgomery into a great business with exceptional service and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Justin and Chris are two of the industry's bright, young leaders and their business perfectly aligns with Simplicity's brand values and approach: to deliver valuable consumer-oriented products and services that are based on a comprehensive financial plan."

"Partnering with Simplicity was an obvious move for us. Capitalizing on Simplicity's integrated platform and back-office support will allow us to focus on helping our growing network of independent advisors," said Justin Jurs.

"We have had the pleasure of spending time with the broad Simplicity group of partners and are thrilled to be part of such an impressive group and know that our agents will immediately benefit from the extensive marketing resources now available to them," said Chris Ronshagen.

About Jurs Montgomery Brokerage

Jurs Montgomery Brokerage is a brokerage general agency dedicated to providing producers with extensive resources and complete back-office support, along with high-touch service. In this way, the Company allows its producers to focus their attention on further growing their businesses. For more information, please visit https://jursmontgomery.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 49 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Jurs Montgomery). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

