Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Model-Informed Drug Discovery and Development Services and Software at Molecular Glue Drug Development Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the Molecular Glue Drug Development Summit occurring January 24-26, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Joshuaine Grant, MSc, MBA, Associate Director of Modeling at Applied BioMath will present, "Guiding Target Selection and Lead Optimization for a Molecular Glue Degrader" on Wednesday, January 25th at 12:30 p.m. In this presentation, Joshuaine will discuss how incorporating modeling and simulation approaches early in development can help reduce late-stage risk by determining feasibility of drugging a given target, prioritizing between targets, or defining optimal drug properties for a target product profile.

She will also demonstrate how Applied BioMath Assess™ and the Protein Degrader Model Pack can be used to optimize drug properties for protein degrader therapeutics by exploring system characteristics such as binding parameters and the dependence of target expression and turnover on a therapeutic's degradation profile. Applied BioMath Assess™ is a point-and-click, MID3 software to help explore design hypotheses and better understand the likelihood of success for early stage biotherapeutics.

"Applying modeling and simulation approaches in early R&D can seem challenging due to the lack of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data available," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We developed software and methodologies, such as early feasibility assessment, to help answer early discovery questions based on mechanistic models built from general biophysical principles and parameterized by data that is readily available early in drug discovery."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

