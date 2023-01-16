NEXT WEEK: South Dakota Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Gov. Kristi Noem Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 22-28 as North Dakota School Choice Week.

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 69 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in South Dakota have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In South Dakota, parents have unrestricted open enrollment, meaning they can choose any traditional public school in the state. The state is one of just a handful of states in the country that does not offer public charter schools, and no public magnet schools are open at this time. Families have some access to free online public school purses if their local school district participates. Lastly, South Dakota families with income below certain thresholds may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

"Education starts with families; let's support all parents in finding learning environments where their child is challenged, inspired, and successful," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "During the Week, South Dakota families will join the nation in celebrating their schools and the positive ways that education shapes kids' lives."

To download a guide to South Dakota school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-dakota.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

