NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Idaho Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Idaho celebrates educational options and quality education during annual School Choice Week

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 186 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Idaho have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Idaho has unrestricted open enrollment for public school, many public charter and magnet schools, and free, full-time online public school options. On the other hand, the state does not offer a private school choice program unlike the majority of U.S. states.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Idaho will be a capitol rally in Boise on January 24 and a school spirit week at Eliza Hart Spalding STEM Academy, a traditional public school in Boise. The Eighth & Main Office Tower in Boise will light up on Jan. 22 with red and yellow in honor of the Week.

"Idaho has one of the most rapidly expanding populations, and school choice can play a key role in meeting the needs of Idaho's current and future families," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Celebrations will highlight those who have benefited from school choice, and we hope their stories are a source of hope to all families navigating the school search process during School Choice Week."

To download a guide to Idaho school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week