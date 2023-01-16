InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick-Connect Wire Terminal End Product (CTK-3009)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and direct way of establishing a metal terminal end on any length of insulated electrical wire," said an inventor, from Plainview, Texas, "so I invented the STAB- ONS. My design would eliminate the need to use a crimping tool, which can cause damage to the insulated wire sleeve covering."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a quick-connect wire terminal for positive insulated wire connection. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a wire crimping tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers added flexibility. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, electricians, plumbers, HVAC installers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-3009, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp