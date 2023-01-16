ICP DAS turns data into insights and supports businesses in embarking on ESG journey

HSINCHU, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the business goals of worldwide companies have gone beyond profit-making. Incorporating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) thinking into business objectives and reaching Net Zero has gained significant importance. Thus, ESG adoption soars. ICP DAS, a long-established company, has been here to support companies in embarking on the ESG and Net Zero journey. Moreover, we obtained tangible energy efficiency results - increasing a plant's production capacity by 28% yearly.

In the realm of ESG and sustainability, data holds the answer for businesses. ICP DAS - an industrial automation technology supplier with extensive experience - supports companies in data measurement, transmission, and visualization, detecting insights for preventive maintenance and predictive diagnosis. With a holistic product line and services, including IIoT controllers, sensors, software, remote I/O modules and units, industrial communication devices, power meters & accessories, IT/OT convergence services, and tailored solutions, ICP DAS defines client's ESG approach to save energy and decarbonize.

ICP DAS assists factories with ESG projects, and our portfolio covers local and international companies across industries. Since electricity production accounts for about 70% of total greenhouse gases, achieving energy measurement and efficiency is vital for businesses adopting ESG principles.

ICP DAS once supported a client in the digitalization of a palm oil mill plant in Thailand. Our expert team suggests employing three-phase smart power meters (PM-3133-360P) to obtain reliable and precise power consumption data from the oil expeller motors. The data are then transmitted to the IIoT power meter concentrator (PMC-5231) through the Modbus RTU, stored and logically calculated before being sent to the SCADA system through the Modbus TCP protocol.

A unique feature of ICP DAS's PMC-5231 enables power consumption reports to be generated automatically. Personnel can evaluate and find underlying problems based on daily, weekly, and monthly reports for preventive maintenance and OEE improvement. While real-time energy data goes digital, achieving energy efficiency becomes possible. We increased the plant's production capacity by 28% yearly - a noticeable and tangible result.

Powerful IoT software is essential to elevate ESG performance. ICP DAS's IoTstar enables the building of an IoT cloud system and connectivity of our WISE/PMC/PMD controllers. The software offers five core services - remote access & maintenance, sensor data collection & storage, dashboard, report, and bot services.

ICP DAS once helped a leading technology distributor & supplier in India with data visualization for 250 water supply systems. Previously, staff had to manually record sensor data collected by widely dispersed PLCs on-site, which was laborious. Therefore, the client decided to install our IIoT Edge Controller WISE-5231M-4GE at all sites of a city to transmit the data to the IoTstar via 4G for real-time monitoring in the control center. Since frequent on-site examinations are no longer needed, this saves labor costs and reduces the company's carbon footprint stemming from transport.

At ICP DAS, we propose optimized solutions and put them into action. Our robust and trustworthy industrial automation products and 30-year domain knowledge enable clients to tackle problems and be one step closer to achieving Net Zero. We play a part in preserving a livable planet together with enterprises.

